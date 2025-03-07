India Slams UK Over Security Breach at Jaishankar Event

New Delhi/ London: A pro-Khalistani protester attempted to breach the security perimeter outside Chatham House in London as external affairs minister S. Jaishankar left the think tank, drawing condemnation from India on Thursday over the provocative activities of this "small group of separatists and extremists". New Delhi asked the British government to “fully live up to its diplomatic obligations”. On its part, the UK dubbed the breach a bid to “intimidate” and "completely unacceptable".

A small group chanting pro-Khalistan slogans and waving separatist flags was barricaded and monitored by a significant police presence outside the venue past midnight on Thursday (IST), with officers rushing to restrain the man as he ran past the barricade in an attempt to block the path of the minister's car pulling at an Indian flag. He was swiftly taken aside by Metropolitan police officers. No arrests have been reported so far.

The ministry of external affairs in New Delhi condemned the incident of the security breach. In a stern message, New Delhi asked the British government to “fully live up to its diplomatic obligations” of ensuring proper security during such visits.

New Delhi stated: “We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of Mr Jaishankar to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations.”

The foreign minister was participating in a discussion at Chatham House in London past midnight, outside of which pro-Khalistan extremists were chanting anti-India slogans through blaring loudspeakers. As Mr Jaishankar completed the Chatham House programme and was leaving the venue, protesters managed to get near his car and tear up the Indian flag.After condemnation from New Delhi, the UK strongly deplored the security breach involving a pro-Khalistan extremist rushing towards Mr Jaishankar's convoy, saying such attempts to "intimidate, threaten, or disrupt" public events are "completely unacceptable".

"We strongly condemn the incident that took place outside Chatham House yesterday (GMT Wednesday) during the external affairs minister's visit to the UK,” a foreign, commonwealth and development office (FCDO) spokesperson said.

"While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate, threaten or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable. The Metropolitan police acted swiftly to address the situation and we remain fully committed to ensuring the security of all our diplomatic visitors, in line with our international obligations,” the FCDO spokesperson said.

The incident follows Mr Jaishankar's talks with UK foreign secretary David Lammy at Chevening House over Tuesday and Wednesday, when both leaders covered the “entire gamut of bilateral ties, including the relaunched free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations, regional and global issues.

India had in January this year also asked Britain to take strong action against anti-India elements indulging in violence and intimidation and who were obstructing the screening in the UK of the (well-known actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s) film Emergency, adding then that such elements must be held accountable and that "freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively".

Asked about the intimidation and disruption at cinema halls in several cities across the UK by pro-Khalistan elements protesting against the movie that has resulted in cancellations of shows, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had in January said, “Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively… We hope the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our high commission in London remains in touch and has regular communication with our community members for their safety and welfare. So we expect the UK side to take strong appropriate action in this matter.”