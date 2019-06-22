Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

India, Crime

Police arrests gym owner for thrashing woman toll collector in Gurugram

This development came a day after a Kherki Daula Toll Plaza employee was hit by a car driver in Haryana's Gurugram area Friday morning.

Gurugram: Gurugram police arrested the man, who thrashed woman toll collector at Kherki Daula Toll Plaza on Friday morning.

The arrested accused has been identified as Manjeet, a native of Shikopur village in Gurugram and a gym owner by profession.

According to police, Manjeet was booked in a 2011 murder case and in 2018 and was arrested in possession with an illegal weapon.

The police have also recovered the black SUV which he had borrowed from one of his friends.

The female toll plaza employee was sitting in booth number 27 when at around 9 am a black SUV approached the toll gate. Refusing to pay the toll, the driver broke the toll barrier and assaulted the employee.

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the facility.

