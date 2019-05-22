Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:53 PM IST

India, Crime

2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists neutralised in Kulgam encounter

ANI
Published : May 22, 2019, 5:37 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 5:37 pm IST

‘Huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from their corpses,’ DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel said.

‘Two terrorists identified as Zahid Mantoo of Shopian and Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Kulgam were neutralised in the encounter,’ the senior police official said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Two terrorists identified as Zahid Mantoo of Shopian and Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Kulgam were neutralised in the encounter,’ the senior police official said. (Photo: ANI)

Kulgam: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were neutralised in the encounter and huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, the police said on Wednesday.

"Two terrorists identified as Zahid Mantoo of Shopian and Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Kulgam were neutralised in the encounter. Both were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen," said Atul Kumar Goel, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir.

"Huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from their corpses," the senior police official added.

"As per police records, Zahid was involved in planning and executing series of terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities. Several terror crime cases were registered against him. He was involved in a case pertaining to the killing of three policemen at Batgund Shopian last year and also in other case pertaining to terror attacks and civilian atrocities in the area," the police had said in a press release.

Tags: terrorists neutralized, hizbul mujahideen, arms and ammunition, jammu and kashmir, kulgam
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

BJP President Amir Shah (Photo: Twitter)

'Opposition is frustrated, blaming EVMs is disrespecting mandate,' says Amit Shah

Modi, the main campaigner for the BJP, was supported by party chief Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Election 2019: Modi addressed 142 rallies, Rahul 145 plus eight pressers

‘When you win, EVMs are alright. But when you lose, allegations about EVM manipulation arise,’ LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan said. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition sore losers, desperation over VVPAT issue indication of defeat: Paswan

MOST POPULAR

1

Virat Kohli to go into World Cup 2019 as world's number 1 batsman

2

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

3

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

4

Iker Casillas' wife reveals this weeks after he suffered a heart attack

5

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham