Khalistan flags incident: Himachal seals borders, police on high alert

Shimla: After 'Khalistan' flags were found tied on the Himachal Pradesh Assembly main gate and walls, the state police on Sunday issued orders to seal the interstate borders.

Police registered an FIR under sections 153-A and 153-B of IPC, section 3 of HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985, and section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) at Dharamshala Police station after the 'Khalistan' flags incident.

Police booked banned outfit 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ) general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and called him the 'main accused' in the case.

"ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and District SPs have been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts i.e. hotels and sarais etc. They have been directed to keep the Special Security Units (SsUs), Bomb Disposal Squads and Quick Reactions Teams (QRTs) in position and on high alert and strengthen the security of dams, railway stations, bus stands, towns, government building and vital installations," the statement added.

The field formations have been directed to sensitize all the security staff and chowkidars of government buildings, banks, and public sector undertakings with regard to the threat and they may be advised to report any matter of concern to the local police station immediately.

Earlier in the day, 'Khalistan' flags were found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning.

Soon after the incident came to light, a police official informed that the flags were removed from the gates and walls.

Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Khushal Sharma said, "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab."