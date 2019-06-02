Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

India, Crime

Train hawker mimicks politicians, sent to 10-day judicial custody

ANI
Published : Jun 2, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2019, 10:28 am IST

Toy vendor Avdhesh Dubey's videos imitating politicians was widely shared on social media.

A hawker, who used to mimick politicians while selling toys on trains, was arrested at Surat Railway station on Friday by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 A hawker, who used to mimick politicians while selling toys on trains, was arrested at Surat Railway station on Friday by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Surat: A hawker, who used to mimick politicians while selling toys on trains, was arrested at Surat Railway station on Friday by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Toy vendor Avdhesh Dubey's videos imitating politicians was widely shared on social media.

"Avdhesh Dubey was apprehended at Surat Railway station on Friday. A case was registered against the accused under different sections of Railways Act 1989," said an RPF official.

The RPF produced him before a local court on Saturday. He accepted his guilt in the court and was sent to 10-day judicial custody. The court directed him to pay Rs 3,500 fine.

Tags: hawker, trains, avdhesh dubey, mimick, politicians
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial in Delhi

'This sends a strong message across the country that the Army is not only there to impose law and order in the state, but also to spread goodwill among the people of different communities,' an attendee Jaffer Bashir said. (Photo: ANI)

J&K: Indian Army sets example of communal harmony, hosts Iftar

The P8I is long-range anti-submarine warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft capable of broad-area, maritime and littoral operations. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Navy's P8I carrying out surveillance sorties in Gulf of Aden

Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria. (Photo: ANI)

Indian envoy's guests invited for Iftar party turned away by Pak agencies

MOST POPULAR

1

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

2

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

3

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

5

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham