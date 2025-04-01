Pakistan violates cease-fire agreement resorting to unprovoked firing at the Indian side at Krishna Ghati sector

New Delhi: Pakistan on Tuesday violated the cease-fire agreement by resorting to unprovoked firing at the Indian side at the Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded "appropriately", said officials here. "No loss to property or human life was reported."

In February also there was a report of one incident of cease-fire violation in the same sector. India and Pakistan's Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMO) had agreed to observe cease-fire along the Line of Control (LoC) from February 24 midnight of 2021 in a major de-escalatory move. The cease-fire has mostly held till now at LoC even as there have been reports of some firing incidents in the past.

Meanwhile, top Army commanders on Tuesday began deliberations on national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan, besides ways to boost the force's overall combat capability in the backdrop of the evolving regional security situation. Key issues relating to defence and security are being discussed at the four-day conference that will end on April 4.

The conference is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will deliver the keynote address at the conference. The session will also include a presentation on the Army's focus in the 'Year of Reforms'. Senior leadership of the Army will also be addressed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

The conference will also feature a talk by NITI Aayog CEO on India's journey and the envisaged role of the armed forces to build a 'Saksham and Sashakt Bharat'.