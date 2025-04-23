J&K Bandh Today Over Pahalgam Terror Killings

Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti took to microblogging site ‘X’ to endorse a bandh call issued by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Jammu High Court Bar Association and asked the people of the Kashmir Valley to support it. She said, “The Chamber & Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow in protest against the horrific militant attack on tourists. I appeal to all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault in Pahalgam”.

She asserted, “This isn’t just an attack on a select few—it is an attack on all of us. We stand together in grief and outrage & strongly support this shutdown to condemn the massacre of innocents.”

Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of Muslim religious organizations and leaders headed by Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while quoting a verse of holy Quran that ‘Whoever kills an innocent soul…it is as if he had slain mankind entirely’, asked the people of J&K to ”peacefully protest this heinous crime tomorrow by (observing) a shutdown” and show support and solidarity with the bereaved families.

Private Schools' Association Jammu and Kashmir while condemning the terror attack announced the closure of schools on Wednesday.

The Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) expressed its deep sorrow and anger over the senseless violence that has shocked the region and called for a Valley-wide bandh on Wednesday to mourn and protest the killings.

In Jammu, the local units of Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), the Dogra Front and the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, besides the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, lawyers and various market associations have also called for protests in the city on Wednesday.

Calls for shutdown and peaceful protests and candle vigils have been issued by different political, social and religious organisations and trade unions in the Kashmir Valley as well.

These calls have promoted the authorities to beef up further the security across the regions.

Meanwhile, security has been enhanced also in all tourist-frequented areas of the Valley after the Pahalgam terror attack.