Friday, Dec 31, 2021 | Last Update : 10:59 AM IST

  India   All India  31 Dec 2021  Maharashtra reports highest number of Omicron cases, India tally rises to 1,270
India, All India

Maharashtra reports highest number of Omicron cases, India tally rises to 1,270

PTI
Published : Dec 31, 2021, 10:13 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2021, 10:13 am IST

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 16,000 mark after around 64 days

A medical staff works inside a newly created Covid-19 coronavirus oxygen support isolation ward at a government hospital in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)
 A medical staff works inside a newly created Covid-19 coronavirus oxygen support isolation ward at a government hospital in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India logged 309 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,270, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 1,270 cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, and 374 people have recovered or migrated.

 

Maharashtra recording the maximum number of 450 cases followed by Delhi at 320, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 97.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 16,000 mark after around 64 days taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,48,38,804, while the active cases increased to 91,361 ,according to the data updated at 8 am.

India saw 16,764 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 daily fatalities, the data stated.

A total of 16,156 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours on October 27.

The active cases have increased to 91,361 comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the health ministry said.

 

An increase of 8,959 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Tags: omicron cases, india omicron cases, omicron, omicron covid variant, india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the programme to inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Haldwani, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Modi: Congress delayed growth

Army personnel carry out an investigation procedure at the crash site in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 9, 2021 a day after an army helicopter crashed, killing 13 people, including Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: AFP/File)

CDS chopper crash: Tri-services inquiry report likely to be submitted on December 31

The Supreme Court has asked an Army officer to look after the maintenance of his 13-year-old son till he attains the age of majority. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Child should not be made to suffer due to husband-wife dispute: Supreme Court

India is home to around 75 percent of the world's tigers. (PTI file photo)

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021: data

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham