Saturday, Oct 31, 2020 | Last Update : 02:52 AM IST

  India   All India  31 Oct 2020  Farooq Abdullah kept in day-long house arrest, barred from Milad-e-Nabi prayers
India, All India

Farooq Abdullah kept in day-long house arrest, barred from Milad-e-Nabi prayers

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 31, 2020, 12:44 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2020, 12:44 am IST

The NC and People's Alliance condemned the move.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah
 National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: The J-K authorities placed former chief minister and Opposition National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah under house arrest for the day on Friday to prevent him from going to the Hazratbal shrine to offer prayers on the day of Milad or the birth anniversary of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

A police ‘bunker vehicle’ stayed parked at the main entrance to Abdullah’s residence along Srinagar’s Gupkar Road, blocking the access to the premises. Earlier 83-year-leader and sitting Lok Sabha MP was reportedly informed by the authorities that he cannot move out.

 

The NC condemned the move. A party spokesman said on the official Twitter handle: “J&-K administration has blocked the residence of party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. JKNC condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad Un Nabi (SAW).”

The recently formed ‘People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration’ of which Abdullah is the president also condemned the move. Spokesperson Sajad Gani Lone said that it is tantamount to interference in the religious rights of Abdullah. He added, “This marks a new low in the curtailment of fundamental fights of the people of J-K.”

 

Tags: national conference (nc), jammu and kashmir, national conference president farooq abdullah
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath

EC strips Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner' status over poll code violations

Representational image.

Jammu and Kashmir Police claims Lashkar, TRF killed 3 BJP workers

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopter flies amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the Ladakh region, in Leh, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (PTI)

India in touch with China for mutual solution to Ladakh standoff

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (PTI)

India favours increased predictability in H1-B visas

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham