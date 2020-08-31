Monday, Aug 31, 2020 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

160th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,624,613

76,664

Recovered

2,775,194

64,475

Deaths

64,646

1,018

Maharashtra78068956240124399 Andhra Pradesh4247673217543884 Tamil Nadu4220853621337231 Karnataka3359282422295589 Uttar Pradesh2256321675433423 Delhi1733901541714426 West Bengal1597851309523176 Bihar135013117305688 Telangana12496392837827 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
  India   All India  31 Aug 2020  Shia mourners defy curfew-like curbs in J&K
India, All India

Shia mourners defy curfew-like curbs in J&K

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Aug 31, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2020, 12:32 pm IST

As the number of the mourners out on the streets at Zadibal swelled, the police and other security forces withdrew from the area

Shia Muslims take out Ashura procession during Muharram, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. — PTI photo
 Shia Muslims take out Ashura procession during Muharram, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. — PTI photo

The Shia mourners in large numbers on Sunday defied curfew-like restrictions at several places across Kashmir Valley including central towns of Budgam and Magam and Srinagar’s Zadibal area by taking out tazia and zuljanah processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, and his 71 family members and companions in the ‘Battle of Karbala’ (Iraq) in October 680.

Except at Zadibal where 16 persons were injured in police action, these events passed off peacefully after the mourners including women marched along the streets and alleys beating their chests, reciting elegies and chanting slogans and, some of them, also doing self-flagellation.

 

In Budgam, a predominantly Shia town located 27-km west of Srinagar, thousands of mourners participated in the ‘zuljanah’ procession. ‘Zuljanah’, bought and raised by Prophet Muhammad, was the horse of Imam Hussain and a very important character in the ‘Battle of Karbala’. The ‘zuljanah’ procession is taken out by Shia Muslims only on the 10th of Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar, when Imam Hussain was martyred at Karbala.

Similar processions were taken out also in some other parts of Kashmir whereas elsewhere in the Valley only tazia or mourning processions and rallies without the participation of ‘zuljanah’ replicas were organized by the mourners.

 

At Zadibal in the heart of Srinagar City, the police fired pellet shotguns and also lobbed teargas to disperse the mourners who took to the streets in their attempt to take out a tazia procession and clashed with the former when it came in their way. Reports said that 16 persons were injured, most of them receiving multiple pellet entrance wounds. The police detained about twenty people for violating the restrictions in force in many parts of the City since Friday to hold back Muharram processions and rallies in view of COVID-19.

The witnesses said that as the number of the mourners out on the streets at Zadibal swelled, the police and other security forces withdrew from the area and monitored the situation from distances.

 

On Saturday, 19 mourners were injured when the police fired teargas canisters and pellet shotguns to disperse a Muharram tazia procession in Srinagar’s Bemina area. The official sources on Sunday confirmed that five persons received pellet entrance wounds, one of them in his face, but added that the police was compelled to use force to disperse the mourners as they turned violent and hurled stones on cops. However, the locals said that the tazia procession was “absolutely peaceful” and that the police targeted it without any provocation.

The authorities said that these processions and rallies were “unlawful assemblies” as restrictions under Section 144 are in place in these areas in view of the spike in COVID-19 deaths and positive cases in the Valley.

 

Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner, Pandurang K. Pole, had on Thursday night announced a complete ban on holding of such rallies in the Valley and urged the heads of religious organizations to use their influence and make people aware of the importance of following Coronavirus related SOPs including social distancing protocol and use of face masks while commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

 

Several Shia religious organizations and leaders had earlier announced that no mass rallies, processions or congregations (gatherings) would be held this year to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in view of Coronavirus and appealed the devotees to follow SOPs strictly while even holding restricted majalis (mourning assemblies) in their respective areas.

 

 

In Kashmir Valley, an official ban remains in force on organizing mourning rallies and processions along select traditional routes on the 8th and 10th day of Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar, mainly in Srinagar ever since the separatist campaign became violent way back in 1989. Only small mourning rallies and processions with certain restrictions would be permitted in the areas having sizable Shia populations including at Imam Barahs or the places where functions connected with Muharram are held by them traditionally.

However this year, the authorities decided to impose a blanket ban on such rallies and procession in view of COVID-19.

 

The Supreme Court had on Thursday declined permission for carrying out Muharram procession across the country. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that allowing such activity would lead to chaos and a particular community will be targetted for spreading COVID-19. “We don't want that. We as a court cannot risk the health of all the people”, the bench said.

The police authorities said that the mourners targeted policemen with stones and other objectives, causing injuries to several of them, at Zadibal. "Our jawans exercised restraint despite being repeatedly attacked by mobs", a police officer said. He added that senior police officers rushed to the area to oversee the situation.

 

Tags: muharram processions, ashura, curfew in srinagar
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Atul Bhatalkar demanded that the role of ruling party leaders and a minister in connection with the death of Sushant case needs to be probed by the CBI. (PTI Photo)

CBI should probe role of MVA leaders in SSR case: BJP

As many as 411 villages in 12 districts in Madhya Pradesh have been affected by floods. (PTI Photo)

Flash floods destroy standing crops in Madhya Pradesh, lakhs of people displaced

SC rejects Mallya's plea seeking review of 2017 order in contempt case. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court rejects Vijay Mallya's plea against 2017 contempt order

Army JCO killed in imprecise shooting incident along LoC in J&K's Rajouri. (PTI Photo)

Army JCO killed in sniper attack along LOC in Rajouri

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham