Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of Cabinet ministers announced

The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet will take place on Friday at 5:30 pm, a government official said.

New Delhi: The new Cabinet minister and their portfolios were announced on Friday.

Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence

Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs

Dr S Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Nitin Gadkari: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry

Smriti Irani: Minister for Women and Child Development

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Communications, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Gajendra Singh Shekhwat: Minister of Jal Shakti

Dr Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences

Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting

DV Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemical and Fertilisers

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs,.

Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj

Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries

Arvind Sawant: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 24 cabinet ministers, nine minister of state with independent charge and 24 ministers of state made up the 58-member team.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and ministers at the function which was attended by heads of government and representatives from BIMSTEC countries, besides Prime Minister of Mauritius and President of Kyrgyzstan.

