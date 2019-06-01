Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 09:02 PM IST

3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

PTI/ANI
This comes a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Dangerpora area of Sopore district of the state.

 Three terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district, Indian Army's Northern Command said in a tweet on Friday. (Representational Image)

Shopian: Three terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district, Indian Army's Northern Command said in a tweet on Friday.

"#IndianArmy #OpDragad (Shopian). Three terrorists killed. Weapons and warlike stores recovered in joint operation," the Northern Command said in its tweet.

The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

This comes a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Dangerpora area of Sopore district of the state. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.

