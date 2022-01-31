Monday, Jan 31, 2022 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

India reports over 2.09 lakh Covid cases, 959 fatalities

Published : Jan 31, 2022, 9:45 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2022, 9:45 am IST

After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,13,02,440

People not adhering to social distancing norms shop at a fish market in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 People not adhering to social distancing norms shop at a fish market in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With 2,09,918 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.13 crore, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,95,050 with 959 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The active cases decreased by 53,669 to reach 18,31,268 and comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.37 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.75 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,89,76,122, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said

After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,13,02,440, it said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 166.03 crore.

 

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020, and two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

