Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 | Last Update : 05:09 PM IST

India, All India

Modi-Merkel have good relations, can hold discussion on many issues: German envoy

ANI
Published : Oct 30, 2019, 4:56 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2019, 4:56 pm IST

India is hosting for 3 days. She is here to participate in 5th Biennial Indo-German Inter-governmental consultations.

When asked about whether Merkel will discuss the issue of Kashmir with Modi, the German Ambassador to India said, 'The two leaders...They have a very good relationship. They can talk about any topic that is put on the table. I don't want to anticipate what they are going to talk about.' (Photo: ANI)
 When asked about whether Merkel will discuss the issue of Kashmir with Modi, the German Ambassador to India said, 'The two leaders...They have a very good relationship. They can talk about any topic that is put on the table. I don't want to anticipate what they are going to talk about.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is visiting India later this week, might discuss Kashmir issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Berlin envoy Walter L Linder on Wednesday.

India is hosting Merkel for a three-day visit. She is here to participate in the 5th Biennial Indo-German Inter-governmental Consultations (IGC).

The German Chancellor will be heading the delegation of 12 ministers.

Speaking to ANI, Linder said, "She will be accompanied by 12 ministers. They represent almost all our ministries. Topics are from artificial intelligence to agriculture to economic issues... There's a lot of things they can talk about."

When asked about whether Merkel will discuss the issue of Kashmir with Modi, the German Ambassador to India said, "The two leaders... They have a very good relationship. They can talk about any topic that is put on the table. I don't want to anticipate what they are going to talk about."

Merkel last visited India in October 2015. It is her first visit to India after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, during the IGC, the two sides will discuss the deepening of cooperation in traditional sectors such as transport, skill development, and energy, and explore possibilities for cooperation in newer areas like green urban mobility and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Modi and Merkel will also exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest. Both leaders will have a separate engagement with CEOs and business leaders of both countries, the statement said.

The German Chancellor is also expected to call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

"India and Germany have established a strategic partnership that is characterized by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding. The two leaders have regularly interacted on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. Germany is a leading trade and investment partner," the statement said.

Last month, Merkel had met Modi on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two leaders held wide-ranging dialogues on several issues. In April last year, Modi made a brief stopover in Berlin and met Merkel after his visit to Sweden and Britain.

Tags: angela merkel, narendra modi, inter-governmental consultations, ministry of external affairs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Under the provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act, the ED has already attached the plot with estimated value of Rs 64.93 crore. (Photo: File)

Hooda Vora granted interim bail by ED court in AJL plot allotment case

Surjewala asked why a third party was invited to assess the ground situation in Kashmir. (Photo: File)

‘Gravest sin’: Oppn slams Centre for allowing EU lawmakers to visit J&K

Expressing confidence that he will be a hundred per cent successful in his efforts, he said, 'I will complete my remaining three-and-half-year term. I'm confident about it. I can only tell you that central leaders have confidence in me, that is the reason I have been made the chief minister of this state.' (Photo: FIle)

'Will complete full term': K'taka CM Yediyurappa ahead of 100 days in office

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar authorities find unique way to prevent cops from lying to take offs

MOST POPULAR

1

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

2

Apple AirPods Pro memes are absolutely savage

3

These Bluetooth earphones can play music from across a football field

4

Vivo U10 review: A complete package under 10k

5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: All hail the Android tablet king!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham