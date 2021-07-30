Friday, Jul 30, 2021 | Last Update : 06:33 PM IST

  India   All India  30 Jul 2021  CBSE Class 12: Wait not over for 65000 students, their result to be declared by Aug 5
India, All India

CBSE Class 12: Wait not over for 65000 students, their result to be declared by Aug 5

PTI
Published : Jul 30, 2021, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2021, 4:33 pm IST

The number of candidates scoring above 95 per cent has also increased from 38,686 last year to 70,004 this year

The board announced the results for class 12 on Friday, however, the scores of 65,184 candidates have been held back. (PTI Photo)
 The board announced the results for class 12 on Friday, however, the scores of 65,184 candidates have been held back. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The wait is not over for nearly 65,000 class 12 students whose results are yet to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The board announced the results for class 12 on Friday, however, the scores of 65,184 candidates have been held back.

 

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19 and the results have been prepared on basis of an alternate assessment policy announced by the CBSE.

For class 12 scores, the marks of classes 10 and 11, and internal assessment during class 12, have been taken into account.

"The result of about 1,060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year. Hence, the board is looking into the interest of these candidates and their result will be declared latest by August 5," said Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.

These students have been placed under the "results later" category in today's announcement of scores.

 

This year, 99.37 per cent of over 14.30 lakh students have cleared the exam. Continuing with the trend, girls have outshone boys but the margin has been reduced to 0.54 per cent from 5.96 per cent last year.

The number of candidates scoring above 95 per cent has also increased from 38,686 last year to 70,004 this year. No merit list has been announced this year.

"CBSE will be issuing a combined marksheet-cum-certificate to students unlike separate documents issued in previous years," Bhardwaj said.

Tags: cbse, cbse result, cbse class 12, cbse class 12 results
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Earlier, India and China held 11 rounds of talks at the Corps Commander level to reach the arrangement to disengage from the Pangong lake area. (PTI Photo)

India-China expected to discuss on Gogra, Hot Springs disengagement tomorrow

Irani also highlighted that the bill has been drafted. (Photo: PTI/File)

Government will set up centres for women in crisis internationally: Smriti Irani

CBSE Class 12th board examination results have been announced at cbseresults.nic.in. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

CBSE class 12th result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in; check you score now

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. (AFP Photo)

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Aug 31

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham