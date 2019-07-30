Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

PM Modi to meet J&K BJP workers today over Assmebly polls preparation

Published : Jul 30, 2019, 9:40 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2019, 9:40 am IST

Madhav, who is the party's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, had urged EC to hold polls in the state this year.

Modi on Sunday cited a recent government exercise to assert that power of development is stronger than the might of bullets and bombs. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend a meeting of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir core group called here on Tuesday, with top party leaders, including its chief Amit Shah, set to discuss political atmosphere and party's preparedness for assembly elections whenever they are held, sources said.

The likely presence of Modi and Shah in the meeting is significant and hints at the party gearing up for the state assembly elections, whose schedule will be finalised by the Election Commission after it receives a go-ahead from the central and state governments on law and order situation.

The sources said Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and its state unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state will attend the meeting besides the party's national working president JP Nadda.

In his monthly 'Mann ki baat' broadcast, Modi on Sunday cited a recent government exercise to assert that power of development is stronger than the might of bullets and bombs. He also said the "Back to village" programme held in June in Jammu and Kashmir saw enthusiastic participation of villagers everywhere, including in very sensitive and remote villages, as government officials reached there to discuss development schemes with locals.

"It is clear that those who wish to spread hatred en route to development, pose hurdles will never succeed in their sinister plans," he added.

Earlier, Madhav, who is the party's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, had urged the Election Commission to hold polls in the state this year.

The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections anytime, with its general secretary Narinder Singh saying that there is still enough time left for the EC to hold polls this year.

In 2014, the state polls were held in November-December.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's Rule. It was extended for one more term of six months beginning July 3.

