Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

  India   All India  30 Jun 2021  States, UTs to get over 24 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in 3 days
India, All India

States, UTs to get over 24 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in 3 days

ANI
Published : Jun 30, 2021, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2021, 12:43 pm IST

The ministry said that the government has so far provided 32,13,75,820 vaccine doses to states and UTs

 "More than 24,65,980 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days," the health ministry said. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that states and union territories will receive over 24 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses within the next three days.

"More than 24,65,980 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days," the health ministry said.

 

According to the ministry, 73,00,166 Covid-19 vaccine balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The ministry said that the government has so far provided 32,13,75,820 vaccine doses to states and UTs, through (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

"Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 31,40,75,654 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)," it added.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

 

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.
In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Tags: covid vaccine, union health ministry, vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Union health ministry will facilitate the supply of these vaccines to the private hospitals after payment is made. (Photo: PTI/File)

Private hospitals need to place orders on CoWIN to procure vaccines from July 1

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 45,951 new cases of Covid, 817 fresh fatalities

Maharashtra reported 23 doctor deaths and Kerala reported 24 deaths. (Representational Photo: PTI)

798 doctors died during COVID second wave; maximum lost their lives in Delhi: IMA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI file photo)

PM Modi meets Shah, Rajnath and Ajit Doval; mulls new drone policy

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham