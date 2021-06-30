Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021 | Last Update : 03:27 PM IST

  India   All India  30 Jun 2021  EC's Delimitation Commission to visit Jammu & Kashmir to meet parties from July 6-9
India, All India

EC's Delimitation Commission to visit Jammu & Kashmir to meet parties from July 6-9

ANI
Published : Jun 30, 2021, 2:57 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2021, 2:57 pm IST

The decision to visit union territory was taken after the panel held a meeting at the Election Commission office

The three-member delimitation commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was set up in March 2020 for a year. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The three-member delimitation commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was set up in March 2020 for a year. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The delimitation commission tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assemblies constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will visit the Union Territory from July 6 to July 9 and interact with administrative officials, political parties and public representatives there.

The decision to visit union territory was taken after the panel held a meeting at the Election Commission office in the national capital today.

 

"Here the delimitation commission expects all stakeholders to co-operate in providing valuable suggestions so that the task of delimitation completes on time," informed an official from the ECI.

The official said that District Election Officers and Deputy Commissioners of 20 districts of the Union Territory are tasked to gather first-hand information and input concerning the ongoing process of delimitation as mandated under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

On June 23, the Election Commission had conducted virtual discussions with its representatives in Jammu and Kashmir and deputy commissioners regarding the delimitation of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory.

 

In the meeting, that was attended by 20 Deputy Commissioners from Jammu and Kashmir, administrative difficulties faced with respect to the assembly constituencies were discussed.

This meeting was held a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir where leaders discussed the re-starting of political activity in the Union Territory.

The three-member delimitation commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was set up in March 2020 for a year.

Later, the panel got a one-year extension from the Central government on March 3, 2021, after it failed to complete its task last year.

 

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 notified by the government on August 9, 2019, paved the way for the creation of two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature and Ladakh, without it.

The Act provides that the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the Election Commission.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370 abrogation, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Digital India campaign on July 1

A three-judge bench directed NDMA to ascertain within six weeks whether the ex-gratia amount can be paid to the family members of the victims.

SC directs Centre to frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia to kin of COVID victims

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court was hearing the Narada case. (Photo: Facebook)

Narada case: Calcutta HC allows affidavits of Mamata Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak

Ramdev has been booked under Sections 188, 269, 504, and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC seeks original video, statement of Ramdev on his remarks on efficacy of allopathy

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham