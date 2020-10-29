Thursday, Oct 29, 2020 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

  India   All India  29 Oct 2020  Hurriyat Conference calls for one-day shutdown against J-K land amendments
India, All India

Hurriyat Conference calls for one-day shutdown against J-K land amendments

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 29, 2020, 5:17 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2020, 5:17 am IST

Hurriyat says this “imperial approach” is bound to fail

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
 Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

SRINAGAR: As vast sections of Jammu and Kashmir’s populations are seething with anger over the Centre’s amending its land laws to make all Indian citizens eligible to own immovable properties in the erstwhile state, separatist Hurriyat Conference has called for a one-day shutdown against it and other alleged anti J&K moves.

This is for the first time since August 5 last year when J&K was stripped of its special status and split up into two Union Territories that the amalgam faction led by Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has openly issued such a call.

 

Meanwhile, more political parties and leaders have in their statements resented the Union Home Ministry (MHA)’s making several changes to land laws paving the way for people from outside J&K to buy land in the Union Territory and even allowing use of agricultural land for setting up facilities of public purpose.

The Hurriyat Conference leaders Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Ghani Lone and Masroor Abbas Ansari in a joint statement issue here on Wednesday strongly denounced the “incessant anti-people orders being issued by the government of India at frequent intervals to intimidate and psychologically torture the people of J&K”.  They said that this “imperial approach” is bound to fail and reiterated the amalgam’s call for engagement and dialogue among stakeholders for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

 

The statement said, “The people of J&K are not some dumb driven cattle who will yield to these imperial laws. People have proved by the strength of their unfailing will and their immense sacrifices, that they are not a dead but alive and determined nation which will not withstand such assaults upon them and their motherland”. It asked people to observe a peaceful strike on Saturday to register their strong resentment against these anti people laws and to demand their immediate withdrawal.

Earlier, JKPCC chief GhulamAhmad Mir said the Congress party rejects the new land laws and vows to fight for protection of rights. He alleged, “Betrayal and politics of deceit are the hallmark of BJP, which is hell-bent upon snatching everything from the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by amending and bringing in different laws”. He termed the new land laws as an assault on the rights of people saying Congress party would not accept such “anti-J&K decisions” by the Centre.

 

National Conference MPs Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone in a joint statement said that the MHA’s order was “another step to alienate people of J&K and curb their constitutional rights.” They said, “The incumbent ruling dispensation has defaulted on the assurance of (Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s) Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat and Insaniyat and the new notification is a case in point.” They claimed that the MHA notification “abates the rights of the people of J&K and places them at lowest pedestal than other countrymen.”

National Panthers Party (NPP) leader, Bhim Singh, said he will knock at the doors of the International Court of Justice, if the Supreme Court of India turns down his plea against the new land laws. “What the Government of India has done is unconstitutional, illegal and irrational. It has stabbed the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their back and has betrayed them. It has violated the Constitution of India,” he said.

 

In winter capital Jammu, NPP and PDP staged separate protests on Wednesday against the new land laws and demanded their immediate rollback. J&K Apni Party which is believed to be very close to the corridors of power in Delhi said its leader Syed Altaf Bukhari will soon at the head of a delegation meet Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to voice the party’s concern over the MHA’s move and demand protection of land and other rights of the people of J&K and Ladakh.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, jammu nad kashmir land amendment
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

A member of the bomb disposal squad of Jammu & Kashmir police searches for an explosive material inside a damaged house after an encounter between security forces and militants, at Mouchwa on the outskirts of Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Two militants were killed in the gunfight. (PTI)

Jaish militants killed in Srinagar firefight

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi addresses a gathering ahead of Bihar state Assembly elections. in Patna, India, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP)

PM Modi tears into RJD's Tejashwi, says he's Yuvraj of Jungle raj

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Army Commanders’ Conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Indian Army on vigil, China talks to continue: Rajnath Singh

Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital demonstrate over non-payment of their pending salaries by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (PTI )

Delhi reels under second wave of coronavirus as cases jump

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham