Sunday, Sep 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:09 AM IST

India, All India

BJP sets up cell to reach out to Kashmiris

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Sep 29, 2019, 5:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2019, 5:32 am IST

Kashmir was considered as a ‘no go zone’ for the BJP due to its ‘ideological differences’ with the majority population.

Kashmiris walks past paramilitary troops patrolling a street in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 Kashmiris walks past paramilitary troops patrolling a street in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: For the first time in the BJP’s organisaional history, its Jammu and Kashmir unit has constituted a “sampark vibhag” in Kashmir to reach out to intellectuals and prominent people from different sections of the society, explaining them the difference between the “pre-August 5” and “post-August 5” Kashmir. The Narendra Modi government had moved a bill on nullifying the contentious Article 370 — which gave a special status to the state — on August 5 in Parliament, which was passed a day later. The newly constituted unit has been tasked to meet prominent people from various fields to seek their opinion on abrogation of Article 370 and explain it to them how its nullification means development of the region. Kashmir was considered as a “no go zone” for the BJP due to its “ideological differences” with the majority population of the region and till 2014, the saffron party had a minimal presence in the Valley. Perceived are “impermissible” in the region till couple of years back, the BJP has not only increased its organisatonal strength in the Valley since 2014, but also managed to enroll locals in the organisational unit, including from areas considered as separatists stronghold.

“There was a perception that the BJP is anti-Kashmir and anti-Kashmiri but it has been shattered now. While the region will witness the real development, Kashmiris have also started to realise that whatever was said against the BJP, it was a propaganda by the proponents of Article 370. Now, we not only have thousands of locals from the region who have enrolled with the BJP but a vibhag, with whom the intellectuals and prominent people of Kashmir meet without fear or apprehension,” said a BJP strategist.

Other than explaining the real reason why the Article 370 was abrogated and how it had only kept the development out from the region, the “sampark vibhag” also seeks views and opinions of the people they meet on whether or not they feel that the region is witnessing changes. “Some times there are arguments and counter arguments on Article 370 but when we ask how the Article has helped the state or its people, there are no answers to it. Many then have to agree that the Article was a hindrance to development,” said the BJP strategist.

Tags: article 370, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Babita Phogat

Haryana: Phogat, Deepa may fight on BJP ticket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP supporters during a welcome ceremony at Palam Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

India’s honour has increased globally: Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Photo: PTI)

Congress spat comes to fore in Punjab

Patna Muncipal Corporation officials in a JCB rescue to people from a water logged area after heavy rainfall on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Heavy rain wreaks chaos in Patna; Bihar on alert

MOST POPULAR

1

An ‘unputdownable’ Web Series

2

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

3

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

4

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

5

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham