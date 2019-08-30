Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:57 PM IST

‘We urge respect for human rights, compliance with legal procedures’: US on J&K issues

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 8:44 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 8:44 pm IST

In a subtle warning to Pakistan, US spokesperson also highlighted need to ‘prevent cross-border terrorism’.

'We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,' the US spokesperson added. (Photo: PTI)
 ‘We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,’ the US spokesperson added. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: US State Department spokesperson on Thursday said that the US is keeping a close watch on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and continues to be “very concerned by reports of detentions and the continued restrictions of the residents of the region,” reported NDTV. This comes barely days after India categorically stated that issues between Pakistan and India are strictly bilateral.

"We urge respect for human rights, compliance with legal procedures, and an inclusive dialogue with those affected," he added.

In a subtle warning to Pakistan, he also highlighted the need to "maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control and to prevent cross-border terrorism". 

"We welcome Prime Minister Modi's statement that Jammu and Kashmir will soon return to a normal political status... We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern," the spokesperson added.

Three days ago, US President Donald Trump had discussed Jammu and Kashmir "at great length" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Biarritz in France.

During the discussion, PM Modi had stressed that India and Pakistan were one before 1947 and all issues between the two were bilateral -- categorically rejecting any third party mediation.

"There are many bilateral issues between India and Pakistan, and we don't want to trouble any third country. We can discuss and resolve these issues bilaterally," PM Modi had said.

President Trump at the G7 summit had said, "The Prime Minister really feels that he has the situation under control... I have very good relationship with both the gentlemen (PM Modi and Imran Khan) and I'm here. I think they can do it (resolve the issue) themselves".

On Tuesday, Pakistan wrote to the United Nations, flagging what it called "massive violations of International Human Rights Law" in Jammu and Kashmir. "The letter is not worth the paper it is written on," the foreign ministry has responded.

