Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

India, All India

Officer who quit IAS over Centre's J&K move asked to return to work immediately

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 1:20 pm IST

The Personnel Department of Daman and Diu has now asked him to attend the office till resignation is accepted.

Kannan Gopinathan, who was the secretary, power department of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, submitted his resignation to the Home Ministry on August 21. (Photo: Facebook/ @kannan.gopinathan)
 Kannan Gopinathan, who was the secretary, power department of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, submitted his resignation to the Home Ministry on August 21. (Photo: Facebook/ @kannan.gopinathan)

Daman: IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned last week and stated that he did so as the denial of "freedom of expression" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable to him, has been asked to resume duty and continue to work till his resignation is accepted.

Kannan Gopinathan, who was the secretary, power department of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, submitted his resignation to the Home Ministry on August 21.

The Personnel Department of Daman and Diu has now asked him to attend the office till it is accepted.

As he was not present in Silvassa, the capital city of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, officials pasted a notice on the door of the room in a government guesthouse where he lived.

The notice, dated August 27, has been signed by Gurpreet Singh, deputy secretary, personnel department of Daman and Diu.

Citing Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) rules, the notice said resignation by a government officer "becomes effective when it is accepted".

"Therefore, you are hereby directed to continue attending to your assigned duties immediately, till a decision is taken on your resignation," it said.

When contacted, Gopinathan told PTI that he was aware of the notice, but declined to comment further.

After resigning, the IAS officer had claimed he took the decision as he wanted to express his views against the "denial of freedom of expression" in Kashmir.

His resignation, though, had made no mention of the Kashmir issue.

After tendering resignation, Gopinathan, who hails from Kottayam district of Kerala, had said to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution was the "right of elected government", but in democracy people have the right to respond, too.

"After taking the decision on Kashmir, nearly 20 days have passed and even now, the people there are not allowed to react or respond to it and that is not acceptable in a democratic set-up. Personally, I could not accept it and continue in the service during such a time," he had told PTI.

The 32-year-old officer had first come into limelight when he hid his identity and joined in relief work during the 2018 Kerala floods.

Tags: ias, officer, resignation, kannan gopinathan, jammu and kashmir, freedom of expression
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches across multiple locations here in connection with a recent terror alert issued to Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

NIA conducts raid at multiple locations linked to ISIS sympathisers in Tamil Nadu

Police officials with the surrendered naxalites. (Photo: ANI)

3 naxalites surrender before police in Vishakhapatnam

In her application to turn approver, Mukerjea had prayed for pardon in the case in exchange of full and true disclosure. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar))

INX Media: Happy with Chidambaram's arrest, Indrani Mukerjea calls it 'good news'

The by-elections were necessitated after the resignations of Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth from the Rajya Sabha and the Samajwadi Party. (Photo: File)

By-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from UP on Sept 23

MOST POPULAR

1

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

2

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

3

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

4

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

5

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham