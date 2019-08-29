'Irresponsible' remarks by Pakistan: MEA condemns comments on internal issues

'Not even in one incident any hospital has reported shortage of drug or of any disposable item,' Kumar said.

New Delhi: India's Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for its unwarranted statements on Jammu and Kashmir, which New Delhi said is its “own internal matter”.

“We strongly condemn the recent statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India. These are very irresponsible statements,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

On Pakistan’s letter to the United Nations alleging human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, the external affairs ministry said “the letter is not even worth the paper on which it was written. Don’t want to give credence to it by reacting”.

MEA said, "What we understand is perhaps there were certain sectors which were temporarily closed, there have been NOTAM (notice to airmen) which were issued, that too for a certain period. There has been no statement from Pakistan confirming closure of airspace."

Reacting on issues of shortage of medical supplies in Kashmir, Raveesh Kumar said, "Not even in one incident any hospital has reported shortage of drug or of any disposable item. Not a single life has been lost, not a single bullet has been fired. There has been gradual but positive improvement in situation on the ground."

MEA also continued to that they are aware that Pakistan uses terror as state policy and each time the nation's concerns have been conveyed. "We have received info that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists.We demand that Pakistan must act against the terror groups operating on its soil."

Raveesh Kumar said, "It is important for them (Pakistan) to now start behaving like a normal neighbour. What do normal neighbours do? You don't push terrorists into a neighbouring country. You do normal talk, normal trade.This is not something which is happening from Pakistan."