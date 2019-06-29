Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 08:29 PM IST

India, All India

Pehlu Khan's name not in chargesheet, tweets Rajasthan CM

ANI
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 8:01 pm IST

Ashok Gehlot asserted that the Congress party stands against lynching committed anywhere in the country.

Chief Minister Gehlot's tweet comes a day after it was reported that Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017 allegedly by cow vigilantes, was charge-sheeted for smuggling cattle. (Photo: ANI)
 Chief Minister Gehlot's tweet comes a day after it was reported that Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017 allegedly by cow vigilantes, was charge-sheeted for smuggling cattle. (Photo: ANI)

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that Pehlu Khan's name does not appear in the chargesheet submitted by the state police in December 2018, asserting that the Congress party stands against lynching committed anywhere in the country.

"News reported in Indian Express is factually incorrect. Name of Late #Pehlu Khan is not there in the chargesheet submitted by #Rajasthan Police in December 2018," Gehlot wrote on his official Twitter handle.

"The Congress party is ideologically committed against any kind of lynching anywhere in the country and our government is vigilant to ensure it will not have happened again," read another tweet by Chief Minister Gehlot.

Chief Minister Gehlot's tweet comes a day after it was reported that Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017 allegedly by cow vigilantes, was charge-sheeted for smuggling cattle.

The Chief Minister said: "This is a separate case which was registered and investigated under the previous government in 2017-18 against three persons identified as Arif, Irshad, and Khan Mohd, transporter."

Gehlot said that the District Court had accepted the 'challan' on May 24, 2018, after the accused whose names were mentioned in the chargesheet were not present at the time of the submission of the same.

He said that his government will see if the investigation in the past was done with any "predetermined intentions."
It was claimed earlier that the state police charge-sheeted Khan and his sons - Irsad (25) and Arif (22) - under various sections of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

Read | 'Disappointed, expected justice from Cong, notchargesheet’: Pehlu's son

The purported chargesheet against Khan was prepared on December 30 last year, 13 days after the Congress came to power in the state under the chief ministership of Gehlot in the state.

The police had earlier given a clean chit to the six people accused of lynching Khan. The decision was based on the statements of the staff of a cow shelter and mobile phone records.

55-year-old Khan, a native of Nuh in Haryana and a dairy farmer, was allegedly beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, accusing him of smuggling cattle. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3.

Tags: pehlu khan, ashok gehlot, charge sheet
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

'If a leader who is supposed to lead us is stepping aside from his responsibility, then what would be the condition of his followers,' Rao said. (Photo: ANI)

Hanumantha Rao submits resignation as AICC Secretary

In the Gard region, where France's highest temperature on record was registered on Friday at 45.9 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit), scores of fires burned some 600 hectares (about 1,500 acres) of land and destroyed several houses and vehicles, emergency services said. (Photo: Representational)

700 firefighters tackle wildfires as heatwave in Europe breaks records

Bihar CM has also given directions to the Health Department, District Administration, and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease. (Photo: PTI)

Encephalitis toll rises to 134 in Muzaffarpur

'There are pieces of evidence that Hindu Mahasabha at its Gandhinagar conference first gave the two-nation theory. Three years later, the Muslim League at its Lahore conference also advocated for the same. Veer Savarkar was the biggest advocate of the two-nation theory,' Khera said. (Photo: ANI)

Will they teach us history? Congress spokesperson Khera retorts to Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

2

Murdered Hindu man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

3

'She has my heart': Arjun Kapoor confesses his love for Malaika Arora

4

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

5

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham