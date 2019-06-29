Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

India, All India

'Disappointed, expected justice from Cong, not chargesheet’: Pehlu Khan’s son

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 4:58 pm IST

The chargesheet was prepared on December 30, last year, soon after the Congress came to power in the state.

Khan’s family said they were disappointed after learning that Rajasthan police had filed a chargesheet against him. They said they had expected justice from the Congress government. (Photo: PTI)
 Khan’s family said they were disappointed after learning that Rajasthan police had filed a chargesheet against him. They said they had expected justice from the Congress government. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: Pehlu Khan’s son has expressed surprise at the Congress government’s chargesheet filed against his later father for cow smuggling, reported Hindustan Times.

Pehlu Khan was lynched by cow vigilantes, who accused him of smuggling cattle on Arpil 1, 2017 in Alwar. He claimed that he had brought cows from a cattle market and was taking them to his hometown. On April 3, he died at a private hospital.

Khan’s family said they were disappointed after learning that Rajasthan police had filed a chargesheet against him. They said they had expected justice from the Congress government.

Irshad, Khan’s eldest son said, “The chargesheet was unexpected. My father was killed by a mob. We thought that the new Congress government will take back case against us but they have filed a chargesheet.”

The chargesheet was prepared on December 30, last year, soon after the Congress came to power in the state.

Read | Pehlu Khan lynched in 2017, Rajasthan police files chargesheet against him

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said investigation in the case was done by the previous BJP government and the chargesheet was presented by his government. He said if any discrepancies were found, the case will be re-investigated.

According to the chargesheet, charges of cow smuggling against Khan and his sons Irshad (25) and Asif (22) were found true under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995.

Tags: congress, alwar lynching, mob lynching, cow vigilantism, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Rajasthan

Latest From India

Vadakkan's response came after scores of Congress leaders and office bearers put in their papers from the party following Rahul's adamancy to resign from the post after facing a humiliating defeat in the general elections. (Photo: ANI)

Mass resignations in Congress part of 'scripted drama': BJP's Tom Vadakkan

A 16-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten by unidentified men here for wearing a traditional skull cap and refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

16-yr-old Muslim boy thrashed in Kanpur for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Patil mentioned that the committee which is headed by MB Patil, should look into the opinion given by the Advocate General. (Photo: ANI)

Cong leader HK Patil writes to K'taka Home Minister over JSW Steel land row

After th decision was taken late Friday night, Uttar Pradesh government directed to issue caste certificate to families belonging to these 17 castes. (Photo: File)

Ahead of bypolls, Yogi government includes 17 OBC castes in Scheduled Castes list

MOST POPULAR

1

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

2

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

3

Watch: Drunk UP doctor beaten by relatives of patient, says 'didn't attend properly'

4

Sushma Swaraj vacates govt house; Twitter praises her for setting example

5

Shah Rukh Khan gives life lesson to daughter Suhana after her graduation; see post

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham