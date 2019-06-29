'Disappointed, expected justice from Cong, not chargesheet’: Pehlu Khan’s son

The chargesheet was prepared on December 30, last year, soon after the Congress came to power in the state.

Khan’s family said they were disappointed after learning that Rajasthan police had filed a chargesheet against him. They said they had expected justice from the Congress government. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: Pehlu Khan’s son has expressed surprise at the Congress government’s chargesheet filed against his later father for cow smuggling, reported Hindustan Times.

Pehlu Khan was lynched by cow vigilantes, who accused him of smuggling cattle on Arpil 1, 2017 in Alwar. He claimed that he had brought cows from a cattle market and was taking them to his hometown. On April 3, he died at a private hospital.

Khan’s family said they were disappointed after learning that Rajasthan police had filed a chargesheet against him. They said they had expected justice from the Congress government.

Irshad, Khan’s eldest son said, “The chargesheet was unexpected. My father was killed by a mob. We thought that the new Congress government will take back case against us but they have filed a chargesheet.”

The chargesheet was prepared on December 30, last year, soon after the Congress came to power in the state.

Read | Pehlu Khan lynched in 2017, Rajasthan police files chargesheet against him

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said investigation in the case was done by the previous BJP government and the chargesheet was presented by his government. He said if any discrepancies were found, the case will be re-investigated.

According to the chargesheet, charges of cow smuggling against Khan and his sons Irshad (25) and Asif (22) were found true under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995.