Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:48 PM IST

India, All India

Mass resignations of Cong leaders part of 'scripted drama': BJP's Tom Vadakkan

ANI
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 5:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 5:14 pm IST

As many as 145 office bearers tendered a mass resignation during a meeting conducted in the Congress office.

Vadakkan's response came after scores of Congress leaders and office bearers put in their papers from the party following Rahul's adamancy to resign from the post after facing a humiliating defeat in the general elections. (Photo: ANI)
 Vadakkan's response came after scores of Congress leaders and office bearers put in their papers from the party following Rahul's adamancy to resign from the post after facing a humiliating defeat in the general elections. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP member Tom Vadakkan on Saturday claimed the recent mass resignations in the Congress as a "scripted drama", following Rahul Gandhi's refusal to withdraw his resignation as the party president.

Vadakkan, who once was the face of the Congress in the capacity of a spokesperson, told ANI that the "scripted resignation drama" was part of sycophancy masterminded by a "particular senior leader" who did the same thing during Sonia Gandhi's tenure as party president.

"People who have been following the Congress know that the script is same - the resignation drama. You will have a hold horde of resignations coming which has no meaning. It is part of sycophancy that is creating a situation where there is a face-saver but the point is the script is the same that has been played out" Vadakkan said.

"I can see the fingerprints of a particular senior leader who is masterminding the operation. It has been the same leader who did it during Sonia ji's time, nothing new and nothing special," said Vadakkan who jumped ship to the BJP in March this year, ahead of 17th Lok Sabha elections.

Vadakkan, considered among the loyalists of the Nehru-Gandhi family had claimed that the dynastic politics in Congress had reached a level which is not acceptable to "self-respecting people".

Vadakkan's response came after scores of Congress leaders and office bearers put in their papers from the party following Rahul's adamancy to resign from the post after facing a humiliating defeat in the general elections.

As many as 145 office bearers tendered a mass resignation during a meeting conducted in the Congress office.

Gandhi, who became the party president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for Congress' dismal performance in the 17th general elections.

However, his resignation offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC. So far, several top leaders have met Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party.

Read | Many Cong leaders resign after Rahul refuses to continue as party prez

Despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 49-year-old party chief to rethink his decision, he remains unfazed.

The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than 2014 in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Tags: congress, bjp, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections, tom vadakkan
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera thrashing a Municipal Corporation Officer who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed official with bat, gets bail

Tamil Nadu's new Chief Secretary and Director General of Police were appointed on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

K Shanmugam appointed as new Chief Secretary of TN, JK Tripathy as new DGP

The body was exhumed after the man was identified as Sagar, a Hindu, police said. (Photo: Representational)

Murdered Hindu man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

Rajkumar, who was taken into custody on June 12 in connection with a financial fraud case, had died on June 21 in Peermedu sub-jail, allegedly due to custodial torture. (Photo: Representational)

Congress demands judicial probe into custodial death of Kerala man

MOST POPULAR

1

Murdered Hindu man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

2

'She has my heart': Arjun Kapoor confesses his love for Malaika Arora

3

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

4

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

5

Watch: Drunk UP doctor beaten by relatives of patient, says 'didn't attend properly'

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham