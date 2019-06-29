Many Cong leaders resign after Rahul refuses to continue as party prez

Delhi and Telangana working presidents and 120 other office bearers across the country have resigned.

New Delhi: Following the example of Vivek Tankha, the Rajya Sabha member, key leaders of the Congress party have stepped down on Friday.

Delhi and Telangana working presidents and 120 other office bearers across the country have resigned. Many of them said that they would not withdraw their resignation until Rahul Gandhi promised to continue as the Congress chief.

Rahul Gandhi had announced his decision to quit from the post of party president after the disastrous performance in the national elections.

On Thursday, during a meeting with Haryana Congress leaders, Rahul said he quit "taking full responsibility" for the party's defeat.

"I cannot ask others to resign too. It is up to them if they want to take responsibility," he told the leaders.

Tankha resigned as the Chairman of the party’s legal and human rights cell on Thursday evening. He asked others to follow his example.

"We all should submit our resignations from party positions and give Rahul-ji a free hand to choose his team. I welcome Kamal Nath''s statement to that effect. I unequivocally submit my resignation as AICC Dept chairman Law, RTI and HR. Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long," he said on Twitter.

Taking responsibility for the defeat, Working President of Delhi Congress Committee Rajesh Lilothia and Working President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Poonam Prabhakar resigned from their respective posts.

Days after the 2019 Lok Sabha election results were announced, Rahul Gandhi decided to quit as party president. However, his resignation has not been accepted by the party. Rahul Gandhi has been adamant about his decision despite repeated appeals.