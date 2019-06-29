Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

India, All India

Pehlu Khan lynched in 2017, Rajasthan police files chargesheet against him

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 11:51 am IST

The chargesheet has been filed against Pehlu Khan, his sons for transporting cattle allegedly without permission in Rajasthan.

Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in the case. (Representational Image)
 Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in the case. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Police has filed a chargesheet against Pehlu Khan, two years after he was lynched by a mob of cow vigilantes in Alwar.

It has been filed against Pehlu Khan, his sons for transporting cattle allegedly without permission in Rajasthan. They were transporting cows that they had bought at a cattle fair in state capital Jaipur to their home in Haryana. Khan and his sons were stopped on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway by cow vigilantes and were severely beaten up.

The police chargesheeted Khan's sons Irsad (25) and Arif (22) under sections 5, 8 and 9 while charges have been framed against the deceased under section 6 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

The chargesheet against Khan was prepared on December 30 last year; 13 days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government came into power in Rajasthan.

Section 5 of the RBA Act pertains to the prohibition of the export of bovine animals for the purpose of slaughter and regulation of temporary migration or export for other purposes, while section 6 says the transporter is also an abettor and is liable for the same punishment as the person committing the offence.

Section 8 is about the penalty for such offences while Section 9 mentions punishment for causing hurt to a bovine animal.

In 2018, the previous BJP government in the state had filed a similar chargesheet against two associates of Khan, who were also attacked by the mob.

There were two FIRs registered in the case. One was against the mob for beating Khan to death and second against him and his family for transporting cattle (cow) illegally out of the state.

The police had earlier given a clean chit to the six people accused of lynching Khan, a dairy farmer. The police's decision was reportedly based on statements of the staff of a cow shelter and mobile phone records.

The case against Pehlu Khan will be closed as he has died, but it will continue against his sons.

Tags: alwar lynching, pehlu khan, mob lynching, rajasthan police
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are 'roaming around freely, doing as they like' in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Has UP govt surrendered before criminals?: Priyanka lashes out at Adityanath

Endorsing Shah’s opinions – expressed in Lok Sabha on Friday – as a 'historical truth', Madhav told ANI: 'When it was introduced, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had himself said it was a temporary position, it would erode on its own. Even Nehru wanted it to go.' (Photo: ANI)

Article 370 has to go lock, stock and barrel: Ram Madhav

At least 15 people died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Pune wall collapse: Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 lakh relief to kin of deceased

The top court, which would function with its full judicial strength of 31 judges under the stewardship of Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, is likely to deliver its verdict in the review pleas in Rafale case. (Photo: File)

SC to hear, decide sensitive cases like Ayodhya, Rafale on reopening

MOST POPULAR

1

Sushma Swaraj vacates govt house; Twitter praises her for setting example

2

Shah Rukh Khan gives life lesson to daughter Suhana after her graduation; see post

3

World’s most expensive cheese is derived from donkey's milk

4

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

5

US man kills father for cutting his allowance, convicted

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham