Exchange of fire between Army, two suspicious individuals on Jammu highway

Batote: An exchange of fire took place between Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote on Saturday.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu, on Saturday at around 7:30 am two suspicious individuals, tried to stop a civil vehicle at Batote on National Highway (NH) 244. The civilian did not stop the vehicle and informed Army QRT.

"Soon after that, the quick reaction team reacted promptly, established contact with the two individuals and an exchange of fire took place," the defence spokesperson said.

The operation is still underway and security forces are trying to make sure that the suspects are not able to escape.