Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, All India

Exchange of fire between Army, two suspicious individuals on Jammu highway

ANI
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 11:35 am IST

The operation is still underway and security forces are trying to make sure that the suspects are not able to escape.

An exchange of fire took place between Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
  An exchange of fire took place between Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Batote: An exchange of fire took place between Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote on Saturday.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu, on Saturday at around 7:30 am two suspicious individuals, tried to stop a civil vehicle at Batote on National Highway (NH) 244. The civilian did not stop the vehicle and informed Army QRT.

"Soon after that, the quick reaction team reacted promptly, established contact with the two individuals and an exchange of fire took place," the defence spokesperson said.

The operation is still underway and security forces are trying to make sure that the suspects are not able to escape.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, army, militants, highway, fire
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

Prime Minister spoke in Tamil and glorified the Dravidian language and culture at the UNGA. (Photo: File)

Why did Modi invoke ancient Tamil poet to stress India's unity in diversity?

After the court finished recording testimony of a doctor, Peter went to the witness box to speak to Judge JC Jadgale and made the request to him. (Photo: File)

‘Want to speak to my children before I die': Peter Mukerjea

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her birthday greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata wishes Sheikh Hasina on birthday, hopes for strong Indo-Bangla ties

Police have filed a case and are investigating. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi robbers chase woman judge for 3 km on way home

MOST POPULAR

1

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

2

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

3

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

4

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer released; the future is curved

5

Samsung Galaxy A50s review: The A50 with an upgraded camera!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham