Monday, Jun 28, 2021 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

  India   All India  28 Jun 2021  Jammu: Army sentry opens fire after seeing suspected drone over brigade headquarters
India, All India

Jammu: Army sentry opens fire after seeing suspected drone over brigade headquarters

PTI
Published : Jun 28, 2021, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2021, 12:24 pm IST

Nothing objectionable has been found on the ground so far

The drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am. (Photo: AFP/File)
 The drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am. (Photo: AFP/File)

Jammu: An Army sentry opened fire on noticing a suspected drone hovering over brigade headquarters in the outskirts of Jammu in the early hours of Monday, official sources said.

The drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am and he swiftly opened fire to bring it down, the sources said.

 

They said the whole area outside the military station was cordoned off immediately and a massive search operation was going on when the last reports were received.

Nothing objectionable has been found on the ground so far, the sources said.

The latest incident comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, causing minor injuries to two personnel.

Tags: drone attack, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

The Vice President also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister of India in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

Vice President remembers PV Narasimha Rao's commitment to national development

The SPO's son is reportedly serving in the Army. (Photo: Representational)

Cop, spouse and daughter shot dead by militants in Pulwama

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 46,148 fresh Covid cases, death toll nears 4 lakh with 979 new fatalities

In recent months terrorists from Pakistan have been increasingly using drones to drop weapons and drugs across the international border in Jammu and Punjab. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Drone attacks likely to alter threat perception in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham