Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

India, All India

20 years of Kargil War: How Indian soldiers retaliated and won

THE ASIAN AGE. | GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 4:19 pm IST

Going back to 1999, India and Pakistan battled one of fiercest, yet limited war in many respects and restrictions in Indian history.

If one goes by a rough estimate, the no of casualties suffered during Kargil war were equivalent to the total casualties suffered in both the wars of 1965 and 1971. (Photo: PTI)
 If one goes by a rough estimate, the no of casualties suffered during Kargil war were equivalent to the total casualties suffered in both the wars of 1965 and 1971. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: While Indian Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was trying to maintain peace in the South Asian region, and  took a delegation comprising of statesmen and celebrities of India  to Lahore, Pakistan's Army Chief Gen Parvesh Musharaff, without the knowledge and permission from his PM Nawaz Sharif, was planning something different, which ultimately resulted in the Kargil War.

Going back to 1999, India and Pakistan battled one of the fiercest, yet limited war in many respects and restrictions in Indian history and won it at a cost of heavy casualties.

Read | 20 years of Kargil War: Facts about the 1999 India-Pakistan conflict

While speaking to one of the Army veteran who gave us an insight about the conflict  that  there used to an un written understanding between the two Armies of  India and Pakistan that during peak of winters when snow sets in, the troops of both sides used to climb to lower heights in their respective territories.

However, in 1999, after the onset of snow, Pakistan did not respect the understanding between the two countries, and instead to returning back to their side, rather moved into the bunkers vacated by us and modified them to fire back on us.

On how the Indian troops received the information about the infiltrators, he said, “While the Indian troops were preparing to go up to the peaks as soon as the snow started melting, bakkarwals (shepherds) reported that some intruders had occupied our positions in Batalik sector. Indian Army immediately sent out a small patrol team led by Lt Kalia to check the positions and clear them which were reportedly occupied by intruders as informed by the Bakkarwals.”

Much to India's surprise, Pakistani intruders captured Lt Kalia and his team and took them as POWs. This alerted the Indian Army down the chain of command and the information reached New Delhi.

Read | 20 years of Kargil War: How Major Wangchuk and his men snatched back Chorbat La

“Subsequent patrols were sent in other sectors as well and it was confirmed that Pakistan had occupied  had captured all along the snow clad areas including Drass, where one of the most fiercest Battle was fought and  right upto Siachen Glacier,” he added.

Indian Army was tasked to regain the lost positions immediately. The decision was more of political nature than tactical, he said.

Speaking about the difficulties our soldiers faced, the Army veteran said, “The major odds for the Indian Army were that the soldiers that were in the valley were only meant for the defensive posture. Hence, the Indian Army had to rush in the additional troops into the Valley by air route by fastest means from various parts of the country. Indian Army's main artillery, Bofors and major weapons were off the road, not available for war due to blockage of road routes. The troops that were already in the Valley had limited ammunition.”

Yet the Indian Army, the best known Army in the world for it’s leadership qualities, highest standard of training and the best moral of its troops, surpassed all the odds, made up the deficiency of spares and replenished its ammunition by the fastest means, fought the Battle of Kargil as it is popularly known and won it too, against heavy odds and at a cost of very heavy casualties to its troops and restored/ regained our positions in the quickest time.

If one goes by a rough estimate, the no of casualties suffered during Kargil war were equivalent to the total casualties suffered in both the wars of 1965 and 1971.

He said comparing the two wars India faced i.e. 1971 and 1999 --- the major difference was that in 1971,  Indian Army was given adequate time to prepare and train the soldiers for the war unlike in 1999.

Tags: kargil war, india, pakistan
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

'Around 2.32 lakh vacancies are to be filled in the Railways as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years. Last year, we started a mission to provide employment to 1.50 lakh people, which will be completed in the next two months,' Goyal said. (Photo: ANI)

50% of over 9,000 vacancies in Indian Railways will be for women: Piyush Goyal

Despite all the measures, manual scavenging is still prevalent across the country. (Photo: Representational)

3 manual scavengers dies in septic tanks filled with faeces of pigs in Tamil Nadu

In his confession, Kalaskar said in August 2016, there was a meeting in Belgaum where the names of people working against Hinduism were listed. During that meeting, Gauri Lankesh’s name came up and it was decided that she has to be killed. (Photo: File)

Gauri Lankesh murder was code named 'event', says alleged killer

Kondagaon MLA Markam succeeds Baghel, who said last week that he has asked Gandhi to appoint someone to head the state unit as he has his hands full as the chief minister. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rahul appoints legislator Mohan Markam as head of Cong's Chhattisgarh unit

MOST POPULAR

1

Dhoni vs Sarfaraz: Twitterati argue over better wicket-keeper

2

RHA TrueConnect review: Audio that puts Apple AirPods to shame

3

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey celebrates India's win over West Indies like this; watch

4

Google rolls out auto-delete controls for location history

5

'Salute Akash ji' posters removed by Indore Municipal Corporation

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham