Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020 | Last Update : 02:55 PM IST

34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

29,450

1,560

Recovered

7,129

606

Deaths

938

57

Maharashtra85901282369 Gujarat3548394162 Delhi310887754 Rajasthan22627450 Madhya Pradesh2165357110 Uttar Pradesh198639931 Tamil Nadu1937110124 Andhra Pradesh117723531 Telangana100333225 West Bengal64910520 Jammu and Kashmir5461647 Karnataka51219319 Kerala4823554 Bihar345562 Punjab3309819 Haryana3012133 Odisha111371 Jharkhand103133 Uttarakhand51330 Chandigarh45170 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Patients with very mild Covid19 symptoms can opt for home isolation

PTI
Published : Apr 28, 2020, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2020, 11:33 am IST

The patient should be clinically assigned as a very mild case or pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer

New guidelines for home isolation of people with very mild symptoms of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)
  New guidelines for home isolation of people with very mild symptoms of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: People who have very mild symptoms of coronavirus or those pre-symptomatic can opt for home isolation if they have the requisite self-isolation facility at their residence so as to avoid contact with other family members, the Union Health ministry said.

According to a new set of guidelines issued on Monday, the patient should be clinically assigned as a very mild case or pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer.

The patient should regularly inform his health status to the district surveillance officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams.

Also, the care giver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication according to the protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

All suspected (awaiting test results) and confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease are currently being isolated and managed in a hospital setting with the intent to break the chain of transmission, the ministry said.

As per existing guidelines, during the containment phase the patients should be clinically assigned as very mild/mild, moderate or severe and accordingly admitted to Covid Care Centre, Dedicated Covid Health Centre or Dedicated Covid Hospital respectively.

"However, very mild/pre-symptomatic patients having the requisite facility at his/her residence for self-isolation will have the option for home isolation," the ministry stated.

As per the global evidence 80 per cent of Covid19 cases are mild cases while remaining 20 per cent may develop complications which would require hospitalisation. Out of the hospitalized cases of Covd-19, only 5 per cent may require ICU care.

According to experts, the primary treatment for Covid-19 is supportive treatment in more than 80 per cent of the patients and oxygen therapy in around 15 per cent of patients along with other drugs.

According to the new guidelines issued by the health ministry, a care giver should be available to provide care on a 24x7 basis.

A communication link between the care giver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

Besides, the guidelines call for downloading the Arogya Setu App on mobile and it should remain active at all times (through bluetooth and Wi-Fi).

Immediate medical attention must be sought if serious signs or symptoms including difficulty in breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, mental confusion, developing bluish discolorations of lips/face develop or if is advised by treating medical officer.

"Patients under home isolation will end home isolation if symptoms are clinically resolved and the surveillance medical officer certifies him to be free of infection after laboratory testing," the ministry stated.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 934 and the number of cases climbed to 29,435 in the country on Tuesday, according to the ministry.

Tags: coronavirus infected, coronavirus patients, covid19 cases india, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus guidelines, self-isolation, union health ministry, home isolation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

No Covid19 case reported in 80 districts in last 7 days, says health minister

NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 48 hours, after a director level officer tested positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after officer tests positive for Covid19

Mumbai Police cops aged above 55 asked to go on leave. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai cops aged above 55 told to stay home after three die of Covid19

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. (PTI Photo)

Covid19 cases climb to 29,435, death toll at 934: Health ministry

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham