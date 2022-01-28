Friday, Jan 28, 2022 | Last Update : 09:14 AM IST

  India   All India  28 Jan 2022  India, 5 Stans trade via Iran
India, All India

India, 5 Stans trade via Iran

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jan 28, 2022, 7:45 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2022, 7:45 am IST

India will also establish an 'India-Central Asia Centre' in New Delhi that will act as the secretariat for the India-Central Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first meeting of India Central Asia Summit, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first meeting of India Central Asia Summit, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (PTI)

New Delhi: At the first ever India-Central Asia Summit held virtually on Thursday to take ties to “new heights”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Presidents of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan decided to strengthen trade links and connectivity through the Iranian port of Chabahar that is being developed by India and provides sea-land access to land-locked Central Asia and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

With PM Modi saying that cooperation between India and Central Asia is essential for regional security, it was also decided to ramp up defence ties, institutionalise Indo-Central Asian ties through regular meetings, including a Summit every two years, and prepare a roadmap on trade and industrial cooperation that will include a “Round-Table on Energy and Connectivity”.

 

It was also agreed that Joint Working Groups (JWGs) will be formed on Chabahar for free movement of “goods and services between India and Central Asian countries” as well as one on regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan, at the senior officials’ level.

This was adopted in the Delhi Declaration that was finalised at the summit after one-and-a-half hours of deliberations on Thursday evening between PM Modi, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The leaders also condemned terrorism, including cross-border terror. Discussing the impact of the situation in Afghanistan on the security and stability of the region which had all of them “concerned”, India and the five Central Asian nations noted a broad consensus on Afghanistan which including “formation of a truly representative and inclusive government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, central role of the UN, providing immediate humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan and preserving the rights of women, children and other national ethnic groups and minorities”. They also agreed that Afghan territory “should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts”.

 

In a specific mention in his opening remarks, PM Modi said India was further strengthening its close security ties with Tajikistan that observers point out is the nation with whom India has the closest understanding on the situation in Afghanistan. It was also agreed at the Summit to consider holding joint counter-terrorism exercises between India and interested Central Asian countries.

At a time when China is also stepping up its economic engagement with these five nations, India is already providing a $1 billion Line of Credit (LoC) announced in 2020 for infrastructure development projects in the five Central Asian nations besides a $448 million LoC exclusively for Uzbekistan that was announced in 2018.

 

Describing Russia and Iran as “key stakeholders” in the connectivity projects between India and Central Asia, ministry of external affairs’ secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu on Thursday evening said that India was ready to build and plan connectivity projects with the region. The INSTC  is an important initiative taken by India, Russia and Iran to enhance connectivity with Central Asian countries and is the “shortest multimodal transportation route linking the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf via Iran to Russia and North Europe”.

After PM Modi pushed for an “effective structure” for Indo-Central Asian cooperation and establishment of a framework of regular interactions at different levels and among various stakeholders, it was decided to hold the Summit every two years. Apart from the India-Central Asia Dialogue mechanism at foreign ministers level, the leaders further agreed that the ministers of trade and culture would also meet at regular intervals to take forward cooperation. It was also agreed that the regular meetings of secretaries of the security council to discuss security developments in the region would continue.

 

India will also establish an “India-Central Asia Centre” in New Delhi that will act as the secretariat for the India-Central Asia Summit, a move welcomed by the five Central Asian nations.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi said, “We all have the same concerns and objectives for regional security. We are all concerned about the developments in Afghanistan. In this context also, our mutual cooperation has become even more important for regional security and stability. Today's summit has three main objectives. First, to make it clear that cooperation between India and Central Asia is essential for regional security and prosperity. From the Indian point of view, I would like to emphasise that Central Asia is central to India’s vision of an integrated and stable extended neighbourhood. The second objective is to give an effective structure to our cooperation. This will establish a framework of regular interactions at different levels and among various stakeholders. And the third objective is to create an ambitious roadmap for our cooperation.”

 

Tags: india-central asia summit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Students stand in a queue as they wait to enter a classroom after schools re-opened for 1st to 12th standard students, in Thane. (Photo: PTI)

Centre likely to issue advisory on reopening schools soon: Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during door to door election campaign at Satoha village in Mathura district. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah does door-to-door campaign in Mathura

India reported 2,86,384 fresh Covid-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Covishield, Covaxin get sale approval

Union law minister, Kiren Rijiju. (DC File Image)

Chinese Army releases teen missing from Arunachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham