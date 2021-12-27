Monday, Dec 27, 2021 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

Vaccine for children: Registeration on CoWIN app from Jan 1, can use student ID cards

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC WEB DESK
Published : Dec 27, 2021, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2021, 1:09 pm IST

PM Modi had announced that the govt will start vaccination drive for children of 15-18 years from January 3

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a student above 18 years of age, at Dharuka College in Surat. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Covid-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15-18, vaccine portal CoWIN chief Dr RS Sharma on Monday said that the platform will be open for registeration from January 1, 2022.

Dr Sharma also added that there will be an option of submitting class 10th student ID card for students because some might not have Aadhaar card or government mandated ID cards.

 

"Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on Saturday announced that the government will start vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15-18 years from January 3, 2022.

He said that vaccinating kids would help schools and students return to normal, and the parents would also worry less.

The prime minister also announced Covid vaccines "precautionary dose" for healthcare and frontline workers, which will be administered from January 10, 2022.

 

In an address to the nation, he said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

The precaution dose, also generally referred to as "booster dose", denotes a third dose of the vaccine for the fully vaccinated.

He also added that the government will start administration of nasal vaccine and world's first DNA vaccine against Covid soon in the country.

Urging the people to follow proper protocols amid the rising Omicron cases, PM Modi said, "Global experience shows that following all preventive measures at a personal level is "big weapon" to fight Covid and so is vaccination." "This is time to be careful, while engaging in festivities. I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to mask up and keep washing hands," he added.

 

Noting that India started giving the vaccine to its citizens from January 16 this year, the prime minister said due to the people's collective effort and will, India has crossed the "unprecedented" and very difficult milestone of having administered 141 crore vaccine doses.

PM Modi's address came on a day officials said the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions.

It is the second vaccine to receive the regulator's nod for use among those below 18 years after Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

 

