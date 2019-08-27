Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:27 PM IST

India, All India

Suspected terrorists kill J&K man in first such incident after special status repeal

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 11:59 am IST

Abdul Kohli of Rajauri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area were abducted by unidentified gunmen, police spokesperson said.

This is the first militant attack after the BJP-led NDA government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of the state into Union Territories on August 5. (Photo: File)
 This is the first militant attack after the BJP-led NDA government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of the state into Union Territories on August 5. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: In a first such incident after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, suspected militants on Monday abducted two members of the nomadic Gujjar community from a forested area in Pulwama district and later shot one of them dead, police said.

Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajauri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area of Srinagar were abducted by unidentified gunmen from ‘Dhok’, a temporary shelter, from the forested area of Tral in Pulwama district around 7:30 pm, a police spokesperson said.

He said the bullet-riddled body of Kohli was later recovered by a search and rescue party, while an operation to trace the other person is underway.

This is the first militant attack after the BJP-led NDA government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of the state into Union Territories on August 5.

Following the Centre’s move, restrictions were put in place in Kashmir Valley. Though restrictions have been eased in most of Kashmir, normal life continued to remain paralysed with shops and business establishments closed and transport off the roads.

On August 20, an Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and a special police officer were killed, while a police sub-inspector was injured in a gunfight in Baramulla district of north Kashmir - the first encounter between security forces and ultras after August 5.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, militants, kashmir issue, lashkar-e-taiba
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

'We must gradually allow the people to appreciate the benefits that will accrue to them with the actions were taken by the government,' General Rawat said. (Photo: File)

Pakistan may instigate violence in Kashmir: Army chief

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the registrar will look into the urgent listing of the petition filed by 15 disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs against their ouster under the anti-defection law from the Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: File)

SC to look into urgent listing plea filed by rebel K'taka MLAs against their ouster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the residence of late Arun Jaitley to pay tribute to the former Finance Minister and meet his family. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi meets Jaitley’s family to offer condolence after returning to India

During his meeting with Amit Shah, Reddy highlighted his proposal to make Amaravati only the administrative capital while pushing for development in the other four cities as well. (Photo: File)

Andhra to have 4 capitals? Jagan Reddy explains plans to Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

5.5-feet Cobra found inside box of grocery items ordered by Odisha man; see video

2

Infinix S4 2.0: The upgrade you need

3

Last date to file GST annual returns extended till 30 November

4

Why the CIA doesn't spy on the UAE

5

White House counts ‘helping reduce India-Pak tension’ among 5 takeaways from G7

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham