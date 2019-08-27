Pakistan may instigate violence in Kashmir: Army chief

He said Pakistan might use the violence as an excuse to bring international attention to the Valley.

'We must gradually allow the people to appreciate the benefits that will accrue to them with the actions were taken by the government,' General Rawat said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Indian Army has said Pakistan may end up instigating violence in Kashmir while trying to internationalise the issue in world forums.

“From the rhetoric and false information campaign launched by Pakistan, it is evident they are likely to create a situation to instigate violence,” Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat said, the Hindustan Times reported.

He said Pakistan might use the violence as an excuse to bring international attention to the Valley – stating that the violence was a result of scrapping Article 370.

India recently stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated the state into two Union territories, which will come in force from October 31.

To prevent the loss of life in protests, the state has been kept under tight security, with communication channels snapped in large parts and top leaders kept in house arrest.

“We must gradually allow the people to appreciate the benefits that will accrue to them with the actions were taken by the government. Curbs on social media will prevent the spread of disinformation and therefore our actions should be calibrated,” General Rawat said.

The Indian Army has made it clear that preventing loss of life in J&K is their priority. “The situation in J&K and the Valley, in particular, must be managed to avoid loss of innocent lives,” General Rawat added.

Pakistan’s woes increased on Monday after Trump did a quick u-turn at the G7 summit in France, agreeing to Modi’s contention that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

A rattled Imran Khan immediately called himself Kashmir’s ambassador and said he would tell the world what was happening in Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.

It is reported that Islamabad has activated several terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) close to the international border.

Read: After Imran warns on Art 370, sleepy terror camps came alive in PoK: report