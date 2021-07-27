Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

  India   All India  27 Jul 2021  Govt dismisses reports on missing target of vaccine administeration by July-end
India, All India

Govt dismisses reports on missing target of vaccine administeration by July-end

ANI
Published : Jul 27, 2021, 2:49 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2021, 3:08 pm IST

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a statement referring to recent media reports

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
 A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday refuted media reports claiming that India will miss the end-July target of administering 50 crore COVID vaccine doses as "ill-informed and misrepresenting" and asserted that over 51.60 crore vaccine doses will be supplied from January to July 31.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfar issued a statement referring to recent media reports alleging that the country will miss the target of administering half-a-billion (50 crore) doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by July-end, while pointing out that the government had stated in May that it would make 516 million (51.60 crore) vaccine shots available by the end of this month.

 

These reports are ill-informed and have clearly misrepresented the facts, it said.

The ministry said that the figures of 516 million vaccine doses might have been picked up from various sources which informed about the likely availability of the vaccine doses from January 2021 to the end of July 2021 but the facts are that a total of more than 516 million vaccine doses will indeed be supplied from January 2021 to July 31, 2021.

It further said that the vaccine doses are supplied to the states and UTs as per advance allocation and information to them.

"Vaccines are supplied in various schedules throughout a month. Therefore, the availability of 516 million doses till the end of a particular month does not mean that every dose supplied till that month is going to be consumed or administered. There would be supplies in pipeline, which should be available for next few days till the next supplies of vaccine doses materialise in a particular State/District/Sub District to keep vaccination going on," it said.

 

As on date, a cumulative total of 457 million doses have been supplied to the states and UTs from January 2021 till date and an additional 60.3 million doses are expected to be supplied by July 31. This will amount to a total of 517 million doses supplied from January 2021 to July 31 2021.

"It should be appreciated that India has crossed the landmark of 440 million (44.19 crores) doses administered, which is the largest numbers achieved in the world and has been done at quite a brisk pace too. Out of these 9.60 crores are cases where both the doses have been administered," it added.

A total of 11.97 crore doses was administered in June 2021. Similarly, for the month of July 2021 (as on July 26), a total of 10.62 crore doses have already been administered.

 

It is the endeavour of the government to provide vaccination to eligible citizens in the shortest possible time as per the availability of the COVID vaccines, the ministry said.

Tags: covid vaccination, covid vaccination drive, covid vaccination in india, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan. (File: PTI Photo)

Karnataka: BJP deputes Dharmendra Pradhan, Kishan Reddy as central observers

The information regarding the number of police stations having CCTVs is not maintained at the level of Central government. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

MHA asks states, UTs to install CCTV cameras in all police stations

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, Monday, July 26, 2021. 6 police personnel died and many were injured. (PTI Photo)

Assam-Mizoram border clash: Congress forms 7-member panel to assess ground situation

The apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in the matter. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC issues notice on plea for rehabilitation, vaccination of beggars amid pandemic

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham