JeM terrorist along with local associate shot dead in encounter: Police

The exchange of fire was witnessed in Bona Bazaar area of the district.

Two terrorist were killed in an encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on early hours of Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Shopian: A most wanted Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander in south Kashmir, Munna Lahori was killed along with his local associate after a night long operations on Saturday.

This Pakistan-based terrorist was responsible for series of civilian killings in the local area. However, the JeM had used him for recruitment also in the belt.

This terrorist from Pakistan was known for IED making and responsible for series of civilian killings in the local area. JeM had used him for recruitment also in the belt. https://t.co/pRycbNIGks — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 27, 2019

The police launched a cordon and search operation based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Bonbazar area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said, adding that the operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired at the search party.

The exchange of fire was witnessed in Bona Bazaar area of the district.

Further details are awaited.