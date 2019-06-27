Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

India, All India

‘Not high, in line with WTO rule’: Govt sources rebut Trump’s tariff charge

REUTERS
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 12:02 pm IST

Earlier Trump tweeted that for years India had put 'very high tariffs against US'. Adding: 'It is unacceptable and must be withdrawn!'

This month, India slapped higher tariffs on 28 US products in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal this month of tariff-free trade for certain Indian goods. (Photo: AFP)
 This month, India slapped higher tariffs on 28 US products in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal this month of tariff-free trade for certain Indian goods. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India’s tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries, government sources told Reuters on Thursday, reacting to United States President Donald Trump’s call to withdraw what he said were very high tariffs.

Earlier Trump tweeted that he looked forward to meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Japan, but said that for years India had put “very high tariffs against the United States”. Adding: “This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn!”

Read |  'India's recent tariff hike unacceptable, must be withdrawn,' says Donald Trump

This month, India slapped higher tariffs on 28 US products in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal this month of tariff-free trade for certain Indian goods.

India’s tariffs are in line with the World Trade Organization rules, the government sources said, adding that US tariffs on some items were much higher than India’s.

Tags: g-20 summit, donald trump, narendra modi, tariffs
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Additional Director General also said that the video dates back to February, and inmates can be seen in winter clothing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

2 inmates of UP’s Unnao jail seen in video holding firearm; 'clay toy,' says govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held talks on Thursday during which they discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, the first meeting between the two leaders since the start of Japan's Reiwa era. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

PM Modi holds talks with Shinzo Abe on sidelines of G-20 summit

Two people identified as Shaik Imran and Shaik Imam were arrested while another prime accused, Lucky, a native of Gujarat, is still absconding. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad police bust betting racket, arrest 2 bookies

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag on June 12. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah visits family of J&K inspector killed in Anantnag terror attack

MOST POPULAR

1

New WhatsApp trick will help you share content easily

2

Malaika Arora confirms dating Arjun Kapoor, shares romantic birthday post

3

Prince William says it’s ‘absolutely fine’ if his kids are gay

4

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor roped in for Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

5

Apple Watch saves 87-year old woman’s life after car crash

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham