'Deplorable, exemplary action needed': Gambhir on attack on Muslim man in Gurgaon

In Gurgaon, a man was attacked by a gang that knocked off his skull cap and demanded that he chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

New Delhi: Reacting on the attack on a man in Gurgaon, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir came out strong and called for “exemplary action” against the accused.

“In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skullcap,chant Jai Shri Ram”.

It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes “ओ पालन हारे, निर्गुण और न्यारे” & @RakeyshOmMehra gave us d song “अर्ज़ियाँ” in Delhi 6. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 27, 2019

In Gurgaon, a man was attacked by a gang that knocked off his skull cap and demanded that he chant “Jai Shri Ram”. The incident happened when the 25-year-old man was on his way home after offering namaz.

A police case has been filed. The accused are yet to be identified.