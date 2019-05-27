Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:21 AM IST

India, All India

Muslim man beaten up in Gurgaon for wearing skull cap

PTI
Published : May 27, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 10:21 am IST

In a complaint to police, Alam alleged that four unidentified youths accosted him in a Sadar Bazar lane.

The victim was identified as Mohamad Barker Alam, a native of Bihar, living here in Jakob Pura area of Gurgaon. (Photo: Representional)
 The victim was identified as Mohamad Barker Alam, a native of Bihar, living here in Jakob Pura area of Gurgaon. (Photo: Representional)

Gurgaon: A 25-year-old Muslim man was allegedly assaulted here by four unidentified youths for wearing a traditional skull cap, a police official said.

The victim was identified as Mohamad Barker Alam, a native of Bihar, living here in Jakob Pura area of Gurgaon.

In a complaint to police on Sunday, Alam alleged that four unidentified youths accosted him in a Sadar Bazar lane and objected to him for wearing a skull cap.

"The accused threatened me, saying wearing cap was not allowed in the area. They removed my cap and slapped me, while asking me to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai," he said in the FIR, registered at the city police station.

"As I followed their instruction and chanted Bharat Mata ki Jai, they asked me to chant Jai Sri Ram which I refused. At this, the youths picked up a baton from the roadside and began beating me. They hit me on my legs and back," he added.

In the FIR, Alam said he was returning home after offering namaz in a mosque at Sadar Bazar when the incident took place.

He said after hearing his cries for help, other people from his community rushed to help him, following which the assailants fled from the spot. "We have received a complaint about the incident and registered an FIR under sections 153, 147, 149, 323 and 506 in the city police station. We have also conducted medical examination of the man," Gurgaon City ACP Rajiv Kumar said.

While Section 153 of the IPC pertains to causing enmity between people of different religions, Sections 147 and 149 define offences of riots and unlawful assembly, respectively.

Sections 323 and 506 deal with offences of causing hurt and criminal intimidation. "We are also scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. Efforts are on to nab them," the ACP added.

Tags: skull cap, assault
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

Latest From India

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)

Congress calls for CLP meeting in Bengaluru

Motivating disheartened AAP workers after the party's crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday asked them to humbly accept people's verdict and concentrate on the assembly elections slated for next year. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal prepares AAP workers for 2020 polls; says don’t get disheartened

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, will take oath as the new chief minister of Sikkim on Monday, a Raj Bhavan source said on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook/ @ps.golay)

Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as new Sikkim Chief Minister today

The flight I5 588 took off from Bagdogra with 179 passengers on board. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru airport receives threat call, AirAsia plane cordoned off

MOST POPULAR

1

Surprise! Full-screen Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone coming 2020

2

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

3

Try out these special Disney, Pixar wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10

4

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

5

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham