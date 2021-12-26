Sunday, Dec 26, 2021 | Last Update : 01:44 PM IST

  India reports 422 new cases of Omicron, Maharashtra's numbers highest
PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2021, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2021, 11:13 am IST

6,987 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in a day, 162 new fatalities recorded

Crowded Sarojini Nagar market amid rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: As many as 422 Omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in India so far and 130 of these people have recovered or migrated, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

 

With 6,987 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day, India's total caseload increased to 3,47,86,802, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,79,682 with 162 new fatalities, the data stated.

The daily rise in coronavirus infections has remained below 15,000 for the last 59 days now.

The number of active COVID-19 cases declined to 76,766, comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 266 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 83 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62 per cent. It has remained below 1 per cent for the last 42 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 3,42,30,354, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 141.37 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 162 new fatalities include 115 from Kerala and 12 from Maharashtra.

Kerala health department had said on Saturday that of the 115 deaths, 11 were recorded over the last few days and 104 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the Centre's new guidelines and the directions of the Supreme Court.

A total of 4,79,682 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,416 from Maharashtra, 46,318 from Kerala, 38,309 from Karnataka, 36,725 from Tamil Nadu, 25,104 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,711 from West Bengal.

 

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

