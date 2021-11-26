Friday, Nov 26, 2021 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

  India   All India  26 Nov 2021  India records 10,549 new Covid cases, more than 15 per cent rise than yesterday
India, All India

India records 10,549 new Covid cases, more than 15 per cent rise than yesterday

PTI
Published : Nov 26, 2021, 10:03 am IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2021, 10:17 am IST

The death toll climbed to 4,67,468 with 488 fresh fatalities

A nurse prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children for distribution. (Photo: AFP)
 A nurse prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children for distribution. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India logged 10,549 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,55,431, while the active cases rose to 1,10,133, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,67,468 with 488 fresh fatalities, including 384 in Kerala, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 49 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 152 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 193 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 53 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.89 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 63 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33977830, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 120.27 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 488 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra.

Of the 384 deaths in Kerala, 56 were reported over the last few days and 328 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said on Friday.

A total of 4,67,468 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,857 from Maharashtra, 38,737 from Kerala, 38,187 from Karnataka, 36,432 from Tamil Nadu, 25,095 from Delhi, 22,909 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,430 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

 

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

CBI’s Special Director Praveen Sinha (Twitter)

CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha elected to top Interpol panel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state Yogi Adityanath, left, and others raise hands after the foundation stone laying ceremony of Noida International Airport in Jewar. (AP)

Modi blames former UP rulers for depriving state

The speculation on Mr Sangma joining Trinamool Congress was rife since last month when he met TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata. (DC File Image)

Sangma on joining TMC: ‘Conscious call’

Loyola College students during their protest urging the Central government to ban NEET in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Centre to revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for EWS category for NEET (PG)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham