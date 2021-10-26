India logs 12,428 new Covid cases, lowest in 238 days

Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021 | Last Update : 10:56 AM IST

ANI
Published : Oct 26, 2021, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2021, 9:53 am IST

The country's active caseload stands at 1,63,816, which is the lowest in 241 days

 A health worker prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India logged 12,428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 238 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The country's active caseload stands at 1,63,816, which is the lowest in 241 days.

 

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.48 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.24 per cent while the daily positivity rate remained at 1.10 per cent.

The country has so far conducted over 60.19 crore COVID tests.

Meanwhile, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, more than 102.94 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

