Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:20 PM IST

India, All India

US defence minister says troops, armoured vehicles going to Syria oil fields

AP
Published : Oct 26, 2019, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2019, 1:14 pm IST

Though Trump repeatedly says he is pulling out of Syria, the reality on the ground is different.

On Friday, Esper described the added force as "mechanized," which means it likely will include armored vehicles such as Bradley armored infantry carriers and possibly tanks, although details were still being worked out. (Photo: File | AFP)
 On Friday, Esper described the added force as "mechanized," which means it likely will include armored vehicles such as Bradley armored infantry carriers and possibly tanks, although details were still being worked out. (Photo: File | AFP)

Brussels: The United States will send armoured vehicles and combat troops into eastern Syria to keep oil fields from potentially falling into the hands of Islamic State militants, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

It was the latest sign that extracting the military from Syria is more uncertain and complicated than President Donald Trump is making it out to be.

Though Trump repeatedly says he is pulling out of Syria, the reality on the ground is different.

Adding armored reinforcements in the oil-producing area of Syria could mean sending several hundred US troops -- even as a similar number are being withdrawn from a separate mission closer to the border with Turkey where Russian forces have been filling the vacuum.

On Friday, Esper described the added force as "mechanized," which means it likely will include armored vehicles such as Bradley armored infantry carriers and possibly tanks, although details were still being worked out.

This reinforcement would introduce a new dimension to the US military presence, which largely has been comprised of special operations forces not equipped with tanks or other armored vehicles.

Esper spoke at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where he consulted with American allies.

Sending an armored force to eastern Syria would partially reverse the ongoing shrinkage of the US troop presence in Syria.

Trump has ordered the withdrawal of nearly all 1,000 US troops who had been partnering with a Syrian Kurdish-led militia against the Islamic State group.

That withdrawal is proceeding even as Esper announced the plan to put reinforcements in the oil-producing area.

Speaking to reporters Friday at the White House, Trump said the U.S.-brokered agreement with Turkey to halt its offensive against US-supporting Syrian Kurdish fighters was a win for his administration.

That offensive began after Trump announced US troops would not stand in the way, though he also said the US would punish Turkey's economy if the country acted inhumanely.

He also said anew on Friday that "we're getting our troops out" of Syria, without mentioning Esper's announcement.

"We are doing well in Syria, with Turkey and everybody else that we're dealing with," Trump said.

"We have secured the oil.... We have a couple of people that came knocking, we said don't knock. And I think I would say that things are going very well."

White House officials would not clarify whom he was referring to as "knocking."

The US special envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, said in Geneva on Friday he had talked to a Russian official about an unspecified issue in Syria's oil region.

"We are currently very concerned about certain developments in the south, in the Deir el-Zour area," Jeffrey said.

"I've talked to my Russian colleague about that and we're having other contacts with the Russians concerning that situation. We think it is under control now."

Although Esper did not mention the size of the US reinforcements, it could total several hundred troops because fuel-guzzling tanks and other armored vehicles depend on a large supply and logistical support group.

One official, who discussed the planning on condition of anonymity because some details remained to be agreed, cautioned that tanks might eventually be eliminated from the mix because of logistical challenges, including air transport.

Russian and Turkish leaders have now divided up security roles in northeast Syria following Trump's abrupt troop withdrawal from the Turkey-Syrian border region.

The American move triggered widespread criticism that the US administration had abandoned the Syrian Kurdish fighters who fought alongside the US against IS for several years.

Esper's announcement came even as Trump again indicated in tweets that the US military mission in Syria is complete. He previously has acknowledged a willingness to help protect the oil fields in eastern Syria, suggesting they could benefit the Kurds as well as the United States, although those resources belong to the Syrian government.

"Oil is secured," Trump tweeted Friday. "Our soldiers have left and are leaving Syria for other places, then.... COMING HOME! ... When these pundit fools who have called the Middle East wrong for 20 years ask what we are getting out of the deal, I simply say, THE OIL, AND WE ARE BRINGING OUR SOLDIERS BACK HOME, ISIS SECURED!"

Asked about America's shifting Syria strategy, Esper said the US mission has always been to prevent the resurgence of IS. "That mission remains unchanged," he said.

But Esper said at NATO that the US is "considering how we might reposition forces in the area in order to ensure we secure the oil field."

He added: "We are reinforcing that position. It will include some mechanized forces." He made clear the main purpose is to prevent IS from regaining access to Syrian oil, which prior to 2017 was a major source of its revenue.

Starting in late 2015 and continuing for many months, the US conducted airstrikes against a range of oil resources in the Deir el-Zour province that had been taken over by IS.

The attacks damaged or knocked out oil tanker convoys, oil processing plants, storage facilities, pumping stations, pipelines and refineries.

It was called Operation Tidal Wave II, after a World War II air campaign to hit Romania's oil industry.

Tags: syrian-kurds, turkey, donald trump, mark esper
Location: Belgium, Bryssel, Bruxelles [Brussel]

Latest From India

Beniwal tagged Raje in the tweet, demanding strong action against the two BJP leaders. (Photo: FIle | PTI)

After brother's win, BJP ally Beniwal says Vasundhara Raje helped Cong candidate

The boy fell into the borewell at about 5:30 pm on Friday. Later at night, he slipped from a depth of 25 feet to 70 feet after the tube-well caved in during the rescue efforts. (Photo: ANI)

2-yr-old TN boy stuck in 70-feet borewell, rescue ops on

As many as 133 vehicles, 100 in urban areas and 33 in rural areas, were challaned for having casteist remarks or words on them. (Photo: File | Representational)

Noida: Over 250 vehicles with casteist, aggressive remarks on number plates fined

The Managing Director of a hospital in Hyderabad, where an infant was electrocuted in an incubator after a fire, has been arrested, the police said on Friday. (Photo: File)

Top Manager at Hyderabad hospital, where baby died after fire, arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham