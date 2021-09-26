Sunday, Sep 26, 2021 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Sep 2021  India records 28,326 new Covid infections, tally totals to over 3.36 crore
India, All India

India records 28,326 new Covid infections, tally totals to over 3.36 crore

PTI
Published : Sep 26, 2021, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2021, 10:30 am IST

The death toll has climbed to 4,46,918 with 260 daily fatalities

A man receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 A man receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 28,326 new coronavirus infections,, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,36,52,745, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,46,918 with 260 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases have increased to 3,03,476, comprising 0.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,034 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for last 27 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 93 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,02,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 85.60 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 260 new fatalities, include 120 deaths from Kerala and 58 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,46,918 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,38,834 from Maharashtra, 37,717 from Karnataka, 35,476 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 24,438 from Kerala, 22,890 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,727 from West Bengal.

 

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination drive, india covid vaccination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The museum displays various antiques that were used to manufacture feni in earlier times. (Photo: Instagram/@alcoholmuseum)

'All about Alcohol': Goa's new museum is dedicated to feni

Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27, while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30. (Photo: AFP/File)

Canada lifts ban on passengers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow

In the last one year, visits of Priyanka Gandhi are very few. (Photo: AFP/File)

Congress in disarray in UP, Priyanka rallies cancelled

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI Photo)

CJI N V Ramana says Legislature needs to revisit laws

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

2

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

3

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

4

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

5

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham