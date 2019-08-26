Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:11 AM IST

Kashmiri truck driver killed in stone-pelting; 2 arrested

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2019, 8:12 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 9:40 am IST

The driver, who was hit on the head, was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

In a freak stone-pelting incident, protesters on Sunday evening hurled stones at a civilian truck in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing the driver, police said. (Representational Image)
 In a freak stone-pelting incident, protesters on Sunday evening hurled stones at a civilian truck in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing the driver, police said.

Srinagar: Two youths have been arrested on Monday in a freak stone-pelting incident, where protesters on Sunday evening hurled stones at a civilian truck in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing the driver, police said.

Mohammad Khalil Dar, who belonged to the same Zradipora Uranhall locality, was returning home when protesters mistook his truck for a security force vehicle and hurled stones at it. The driver, who was hit on the head, was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The arrested youths were being questioned to ascertain their motive behind the crime, police said, adding that the duo had no past criminal history. It is alleged that the miscreants mistook his truck for a security force vehicle and hurled stones at it, police said, adding a stone hit the windscreen and injured Dar in the head.

Police said protesters have been hurling stones even at civilians and earlier this month, they injured an 11-year-old girl in the eye at downtown of Srinagar city. Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh has directed officials to catch the culprits and ensure that stern action is taken against them, police added.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, stone-pelting, driver, death, police
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

