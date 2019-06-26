Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:10 AM IST

Security forces exchange fire with terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

ANI
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 8:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 8:32 am IST

The exchange of fire is underway.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces of Kahlil Tral area of Pulwama district on Wednesday. (Photo: Representational)
Pulwama: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces of Kahlil Tral area of Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The exchange of fire is underway.

Further details are awaited.

