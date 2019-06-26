Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:10 AM IST

India, All India

Pompeo meets PM Modi, Jaishankar; H-1B visas, Russia arms deal in focus

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 10:33 am IST

After his India visit, Pompeo will fly to Japan to attend the G-20 summit with Donald Trump.

Mike Pompeo's visit marks the third visit to India by a Secretary of State during the Trump administration. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Mike Pompeo's visit marks the third visit to India by a Secretary of State during the Trump administration. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi:  US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will hold talks in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss key issues like terrorism, H-1B visas, trade, India’s arms deal with Russia and situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran.

It is first high-level visit from any country after Prime Minister’s stunning victory in the 2019 general elections. This visit comes ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and PM Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, which will be held in Japan's Osaka this week.

India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will host a working lunch for Pompeo on Wednesday afternoon. Jaishankar said India will try to find common ground on trade issues during their discussions.

"We will be meeting with a positive attitude...The meeting with Mike Pompeo will be an important one. We will definitely discuss issues related to trade between the two countries," Jaishankar said.

"Both the countries are having their own interests. And it is natural to have some conflicts because of that. We will find a common ground using diplomacy. We will hold discussions with the US with a positive approach," he added.

After his India visit, Pompeo will fly to Japan to attend the G-20 summit with Donald Trump. PM Modi would also be attending the summit of leaders from top 20 economies of the world.

Mike Pompeo's visit marks the third visit to India by a Secretary of State during the Trump administration.

Tags: mike pompeo, narendra modi, s jaishankar, donald trump, g-20 summit
Location: India, Goa

Latest From India

Kumaraswamy said the village stay scheme will pave the party's way to an enhanced political standing. (Photo: ANI)

Grama Vastavya 2.0: K'taka CM holds meeting with officials ahead of Raichur visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Miinster Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

UP: 7 encounters in less than 24 hours; 1 killed, 6 arrested

Nominations will start on July 8 and withdrawals can be made till July 11. The results will be announced on July 18 itself. (Photo: PTI | File)

Election to six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu on July 18

Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani in Amethi, which was considered a stronghold of the party. (Photo: File)

Youth Congress workers to meet Rahul Gandhi today

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone X gets heavily discounted in India; now is the time to buy

2

San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban e-cigarette sales

3

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

4

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

5

Iranian President Rouhani says White House is 'mentally retarded'

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham