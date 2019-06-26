Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

'India-US share strategic partnership, bond growing very strong,' says EAM

More details are awaited.

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday addressed the media.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “India and the United States have a strategic partnership and that is actually based on deep and broad convergence which has been steadily growing over last many years.”

Addressing the media, Jaishankar said that both the nations discussed a number of bilateral and global issues.

“On terrorism, I took the opportunity to express our appreciation for the strong support that we have received from the Trump administration, what we say is really zero tolerance for cross border terrorism,” he added.

